Browns Reportedly Showing Interest in John Johnson III

The Cleveland Browns are one of four teams showing interest in free agent safety John Johnson III according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.
According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, the Cleveland Browns are one of four teams showing interest in free agent safety Jonathan Johnson III. The other teams are the Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions.

Johnson is the biggest impact player that will change teams in free agency as the Los Angeles Rams won't be able to bring him back for 2021. He's also just an outstanding safety, which is something that is critical to what the Browns want to do on defense.

Johnson is an excellent coverage safety, who can also contribute against the run. He would play free safety for the Browns and it would allow the defense to utilize Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison at strong safety and rover.

An additional benefit for Johnson is the fact he was the green dot player for the Rams defense; the guy who relays the calls from the sidelines. For the Browns, who don't want to be forced into keeping a particular linebacker on the field, this is ideal, since Johnson will always be on the field, operating as the quarterback on the defense.

He's only 26 years old as well and if the Browns were able to land him, could have Johnson, Myles Garrett and likely Denzel Ward in the fold for the next several seasons. He would also genuinely shift the balance of power in the AFC if the Browns were able to land him. Johnson has been that good since he entered the league.

Jan 9, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III (43) tackles Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
