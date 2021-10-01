Browns Place Ja'Marcus Bradley on Practice Squad/Injured List

Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced they were placing practice squad wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley on the injured list. He is dealing with a hamstring injury and was riding a bike on the side during practice.

This may enable corner Bryan Mills to stick around on the practice squad for a little while. Mills was signed earlier in the week when Tim Harris was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Browns have a spot on the practice squad available for the moment, but when Harris returns, they will be at full capacity again.

Bradley has been with the Browns practice squad since last year, starting in the game against the New York Jets last season when virtually the entire wide receiver room was ruled out due to a COVID-19 exposure.

He recorded five receptions on 11 targets for 60 yards including a pair of first downs.

Being placed on injured reserve, Bradley will be out for at least the next three games as he recovers from the injury. At that point, he becomes eligible to return, but the Browns can be patient with Bradley's recovery and potentially use that extra spot to evaluate other practice squad options while he's out.

The Browns still have Davion Davis as well as Jojo Natson on the practice squad, so they aren't hurting for receivers to help the Browns get ready for opponents. Jarvis Landry is on injured reserve, but the active roster is pretty healthy overall, especially with the return of Odell Beckham.

