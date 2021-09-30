Browns Sign CB Bryan Mills to Practice Squad, Place CB Tim Harris on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns made a move on the practice squad, signing corner Brian Mills because of a vacancy created by corner Tim Harris going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns announced they were signing corner Bryan Mills to the practice squad. The vacancy was created by placing corner Tim Harris on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Mills was initially signed by the Seattle Seahawks as going undrafted this year out of North Carolina Central. He was released and then picked up by the New Orleans Saints before he was released in August.

Before going to North Carolina Central, Mills started his collegiate career in junior college, attending the College of the Canyons in California.

Mills offers length, which is something the Browns seem to be targeting in their defensive backs on the practice squad. He's a hair over 6'1" with a 77 1/8" wingspan. His explosion is better than his raw speed or agility at least in testing.

Tim Harris, another long corner, is being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Whether it's from contracting the virus or being exposed to someone with the virus, the team cannot comment.

When Harris is ready to return, the Browns will have a decision to make. If they like Mills enough, they could release Harris or someone else on the practice squad. If not, it was a painless way to get a look at a player while Harris was unavailable for practice.

After all, the practice squad is first and foremost about providing the means to get an effective practice for the rest of the team. They needed a corner to come in and practice after losing Harris.

