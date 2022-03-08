Skip to main content

Browns Likely to Keep Austin Hooper and David Njoku

According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cleveland Browns are likely going to keep both Austin Hooper and David Njoku on the team in 2022.

The Cleveland Browns are heavily invested at the tight end position and the franchise tag with the intention of extending tight end David Njoku represents a larger commitment. That combined with a poor season by Austin Hooper has provided speculation that the Browns would move on from Hooper's contract.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns plan to keep Hooper along with Njoku and Harrison Bryant, who looks he might be primed for a larger role in the offense.

There are a few key reasons why the Browns would be inclined to keep Hooper in spite of his price tag.

First, cutting or more likely trading Hooper would cause the Browns to eat $11.25 million in guaranteed money. Even if it was designated a post June 1st cut, that would only allow the Browns to divide that money over two seasons. It's still $11.25 million but not as painful split over two years.

The Browns would stand to save $5.75 million in 2022, but they'd pay out $9.5 million if Hooper were moved after June 1st.

So the Browns would either pay Hooper $11.25 million not to play for the Browns in 2022 and 2023 or they could pay him $18.5 million in total to play this season and then trade or release him next year. If they were to keep him both years, it would cost the Browns $30.25 million, an unlikely scenario at this point.

The second part of this comes down to the philosophy of this organization under general manager Andrew Berry. They seem intent on honoring contracts they've signed. There have been times when it might have been prudent for the Browns to move overpaid, underproductive players and they haven't done it with multiple years left on the deal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's part of an effort to show both players and agents why they should more inclined to play in Cleveland and stay in Cleveland.

Hooper and Njoku have become close friends since Hooper signed with the Browns, so this would not create tension in that room.

Keeping Hooper would create another issue for the Browns, however. Harrison Bryant, who is preparing to enter his third season with the team, is trending upward and was playing better football at points in the season than Hooper. He was a more dynamic receiving threat at the very least.

So if Hooper doesn't find the form he had with the Atlanta Falcons, it's going to be difficult to justify throwing the ball to him more than Njoku or Bryant. It's not lost on the Browns why Hooper was so much more productive in Atlanta.

The Browns have had receiving threats that benefit from space, but don't create it. With the Falcons, Hooper benefited from having both Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley create space and matchups that allowed him to shine. Save for Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns have not had receiving threat that could create spacing in the passing game.

Much of their offseason is going to be dedicated to overhauling the receiver room, which could include moving on from Jarvis Landry, who is due $16.3 million in 2022. The Browns must find receiving threats that can space the field so that Hooper and Njoku have more room to operate and produce at levels that predate head coach Kevin Stefanski's hiring.

This situation is not ideal, but it's not impossible to solve either. It won't be easy and this only puts additional pressure on the front office to deliver at wide receiver. If the Browns do move on from Hooper this season, it's likely to be in the form of a trade as his contract becomes $9.5 million over each of the next two seasons with no guarantees attached.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) celebrates Austin Hooper's touchdown against the New York Giants in the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Cle
News

Browns Likely to Keep Austin Hooper and David Njoku

By Pete Smith14 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs the ball as running back Andy Janovich (31) blocks for him against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Browns won 34-20. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sport
News

Andy Janovich to become free-agent

By Brandon Little7 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Oklahoma to dedicate statue to Baker Mayfield at spring game

By Brandon Little8 hours ago
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) rushes to the sideline as Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Terrell Edmunds (34) during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns Extras 17
News

Roster moves: Browns tender three ERFAs

By Brandon Little9 hours ago
David Njoku and Anthony Schwartz Film Room 2021 Week 1
News

Browns Place Franchise Tag on TE David Njoku

By Pete Smith10 hours ago
Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis (5) evades Oregon State offensive lineman Joshua Gray (67) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Cfb Purdue Vs Oregon State
Featured Content

Could Browns Select 1st Round Edge Rusher?

By Evan Crowell14 hours ago
jameson williams
Featured Content

Jameson Williams Firmly in Play for Browns

By Evan Crowell14 hours ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Combine Showcases Edge Talent, Highlights Defensive Tackle Concerns

By Pete SmithMar 6, 2022