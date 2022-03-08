Browns Likely to Keep Austin Hooper and David Njoku

According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Cleveland Browns are likely going to keep both Austin Hooper and David Njoku on the team in 2022.

The Cleveland Browns are heavily invested at the tight end position and the franchise tag with the intention of extending tight end David Njoku represents a larger commitment. That combined with a poor season by Austin Hooper has provided speculation that the Browns would move on from Hooper's contract.

According to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns plan to keep Hooper along with Njoku and Harrison Bryant, who looks he might be primed for a larger role in the offense.

There are a few key reasons why the Browns would be inclined to keep Hooper in spite of his price tag.

First, cutting or more likely trading Hooper would cause the Browns to eat $11.25 million in guaranteed money. Even if it was designated a post June 1st cut, that would only allow the Browns to divide that money over two seasons. It's still $11.25 million but not as painful split over two years.

The Browns would stand to save $5.75 million in 2022, but they'd pay out $9.5 million if Hooper were moved after June 1st.

So the Browns would either pay Hooper $11.25 million not to play for the Browns in 2022 and 2023 or they could pay him $18.5 million in total to play this season and then trade or release him next year. If they were to keep him both years, it would cost the Browns $30.25 million, an unlikely scenario at this point.

The second part of this comes down to the philosophy of this organization under general manager Andrew Berry. They seem intent on honoring contracts they've signed. There have been times when it might have been prudent for the Browns to move overpaid, underproductive players and they haven't done it with multiple years left on the deal.

It's part of an effort to show both players and agents why they should more inclined to play in Cleveland and stay in Cleveland.

Hooper and Njoku have become close friends since Hooper signed with the Browns, so this would not create tension in that room.

Keeping Hooper would create another issue for the Browns, however. Harrison Bryant, who is preparing to enter his third season with the team, is trending upward and was playing better football at points in the season than Hooper. He was a more dynamic receiving threat at the very least.

So if Hooper doesn't find the form he had with the Atlanta Falcons, it's going to be difficult to justify throwing the ball to him more than Njoku or Bryant. It's not lost on the Browns why Hooper was so much more productive in Atlanta.

The Browns have had receiving threats that benefit from space, but don't create it. With the Falcons, Hooper benefited from having both Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley create space and matchups that allowed him to shine. Save for Odell Beckham Jr., the Browns have not had receiving threat that could create spacing in the passing game.

Much of their offseason is going to be dedicated to overhauling the receiver room, which could include moving on from Jarvis Landry, who is due $16.3 million in 2022. The Browns must find receiving threats that can space the field so that Hooper and Njoku have more room to operate and produce at levels that predate head coach Kevin Stefanski's hiring.

This situation is not ideal, but it's not impossible to solve either. It won't be easy and this only puts additional pressure on the front office to deliver at wide receiver. If the Browns do move on from Hooper this season, it's likely to be in the form of a trade as his contract becomes $9.5 million over each of the next two seasons with no guarantees attached.