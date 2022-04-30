Skip to main content

Browns Select Cade York, K LSU with 124th Pick

With the 124th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns take Cade York, kicker from LSU.

The Cleveland Browns use the 124th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Cade York, the kicker from LSU. York is the first specialist drafted in this year's class.

York declared after his junior season. He's got a strong leg. York can has easy range from over 50 yards. Inside 40, he's been terrific with accuracy. For his career with the Bayou Bengals, York converted 54 of 66 field goal attempts, which is 81.8 percent.

York was regarded as the top kicker in this year's class. The Browns have been underwhelming at kicker the past two seasons, which became a real problem the second half of the 2022 season. They missed field goals that might have won them games.

Had the Browns been good on special teams this past season, they might have made the playoffs. As it is, they were bottom three in the league. York joins Corey Bojorquez, the punter the Browns signed in free agency along with Jakeem Grant, who were all acquired to overhaul that aspect of the game.

Chase McLaughlin is still on the roster, but given the investment that has been made in York, the best case scenario for him with the Browns is to make it to the practice squad.

Beyond the need to address kicker, drafting York is a cost saver, since he will be on a rookie deal. The team is looking for every way to save money and so long as York is what the Browns hope him to be, it will allow them to avoid signing a premium kicker.

The Browns are next scheduled to pick 156th in the fifth-round, the pick acquired in the trade down from 118th pick in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

