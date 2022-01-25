Browns Place Three on PFWA All-Rookie Team

Pro Football writers released their annual All-Rookie team and this year’s list has three players from the Cleveland Browns. Micah Parsons was the easy pick for rookie of the year and defensive rookie of the year, following the great season he had. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was the easy selection for offensive rookie of the year.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Greg Newsome II and Demetric Felton were all tabbed to the All-Rookie team. Each Owusu-Koramoah and Newsome were easy picks here, Felton made it for his punt returning abilities.

Felton returned 32 punts for 227 yards and a long return of 24 yards. Felton was never going to make the list as a receiver. The rookie’s usage was low with just 18 catches for 181 yards.

Owusu-Koramoah proved he was a steal for the Browns in the second round. The rookie started just 10 games, but put up 76 tackles, two forced fumble and 1.5 sacks. Owusu-Koramoah appeared in 14 games total.

Newsome had a terrific rookie season, all though he didn’t record an interception. The rookie corner started 11 games, had nine passes defended and recorded 37 tackles. Newsome showed he could step in right away and play at a high level. There was no fear with whoever he was matched up against, he always gave a good rep each player.

Newsome will continue to grow as a player and the duo of he and Denzel Ward has a high ceiling.

Overall the Browns got some good production from their 2021 rookie class. A couple of guys were forced into tough spots, but they’ll improve as they gain experience. Placing three on a rookie team is not easy.

