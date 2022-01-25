Skip to main content

Browns Place Three on PFWA All-Rookie Team

Cleveland Browns have three players on the Pro Football Writers All-Rookie team.

Pro Football writers released their annual All-Rookie team and this year’s list has three players from the Cleveland Browns. Micah Parsons was the easy pick for rookie of the year and defensive rookie of the year, following the great season he had. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was the easy selection for offensive rookie of the year.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Greg Newsome II and Demetric Felton were all tabbed to the All-Rookie team. Each Owusu-Koramoah and Newsome were easy picks here, Felton made it for his punt returning abilities.

Felton returned 32 punts for 227 yards and a long return of 24 yards. Felton was never going to make the list as a receiver. The rookie’s usage was low with just 18 catches for 181 yards.

Owusu-Koramoah proved he was a steal for the Browns in the second round. The rookie started just 10 games, but put up 76 tackles, two forced fumble and 1.5 sacks. Owusu-Koramoah appeared in 14 games total.

Newsome had a terrific rookie season, all though he didn’t record an interception. The rookie corner started 11 games, had nine passes defended and recorded 37 tackles. Newsome showed he could step in right away and play at a high level. There was no fear with whoever he was matched up against, he always gave a good rep each player.

Newsome will continue to grow as a player and the duo of he and Denzel Ward has a high ceiling.

Overall the Browns got some good production from their 2021 rookie class. A couple of guys were forced into tough spots, but they’ll improve as they gain experience. Placing three on a rookie team is not easy.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison (33) walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
