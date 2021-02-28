Browns Receiver Discussion Taking Shape

Between Rashard Higgins imploring the Cleveland Browns to keep him and potential discussions about Breshad Perriman as a free agent target, the conversation about the 2021 receiver room is starting to take shape.

The Cleveland Browns aren't likely to make any moves until the salary cap is finalized, but that hasn't stopped discussion about how the wide receiver room might look in 2021, including the possible resigning of Rashard Higgins and veteran options in free agency.

Rashard Higgins wants to stay in Cleveland.

I'd like to see the Browns re-sign Higgins, but it's difficult to see a scenario where both he and Jarvis Landry are on this team in 2021.

Up until Odell Beckham went down with a torn ACL, Higgins was the fourth receiver on the Browns depth chart, not because he was the fourth best receiver but the Browns used that third receiver spot to put more speed on the field to create spacing and provide a vertical threat.

When the Browns had both Higgins and Landry on the field, the lack of speed was a real problem. Particularly in the playoffs, the inability to challenge opponents down the field made it easy to stop the pass while also keeping Nick Chubb in check.

Higgins has long recognized what the Browns have in Baker Mayfield. Since Mayfield arrived in 2018, the two have shown remarkable chemistry. Higgins took less to stay with the Browns in 2020, betting on that chemistry with Mayfield to advance his career. The bet paid off as Higgins led the team in receiving yards from the moment Beckham went down through the playoffs; 662 yards in those 11 games.

Higgins could theoretically take less to stay the Browns again, but there's little reason at this point. He proven he can be a nice second or third option in an offense and the money that comes with it. There's no reason he couldn't play the second receiver spot within the Browns offense. Higgins could end up with a deal worth about $5 million per year and lets him play consistently. It's not in the Browns best interest to give Higgins that just so he can be the fourth receiver on the depth chart.

One potential option for that third receiver spot is Breshad Perriman, who I've mentioned over the past few months, but has come up in reports lately including from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. Perriman was a really nice surprise as a flyer signing in 2018. After being written off by the Baltimore Ravens, Perriman caught 16 passes on 25 targets for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Perriman was set to sign with the Browns to again, but after the deal was made to acquire Odell Beckham from the New York Giants, he asked to be let out of the deal and his wish was granted.

Everything Perriman was a great move by then general manager John Dorsey. Even allowing him out of his contract was a rare situation where Dorsey showed class.

Unfortunately, Dorsey's selection and belief in Antonio Callaway might be the only reason Perriman hasn't been a Brown for the past two seasons, an element the Browns and Mayfield have sorely missed.

In 2018, Mayfield took advantage of both stretching the field and it provided instant offense this team hasn't had the past two years, save for a few highlights from Odell Beckham.

Perriman wants a home and a defined role, understandably. He's been on four teams in four years. The Browns could offer him that if they are so inclined. He obviously has positive feelings toward Mayfield and the Browns given what both did for his career. He offers both size and speed.

Whether they get a deal done with Perriman or not, the Browns have made it painfully clear they want more speed on their offense, be it through free agency, the NFL Draft or both.

Another free agent option in that vein could be Nelson Agholor, who resurrected his career this past season with the Las Vegas Raiders. Not quite as big as Perriman, but Agholor is another player that can stretch the field vertically, averaging 18.7 yards per reception and 10.9 yards per target in 2020.

Of Agholor's 48 receptions, 15 of them were at least 20 yards. Higgins led the Browns with 12 explosive plays on 37 receptions followed by Landry with 11 on 72. Agholor also had eight touchdowns. Kareem Hunt led the Browns with five, which should make for a great trivia question.

The problem for the Browns is paying for it, be it Perriman, Agholor or someone else.

Landry is scheduled to make $14.55 million in 2021. $3 million of that is guaranteed. In the event they traded him, opting to keep Higgins, they could likely add someone like Perriman or Agholor with the remaining savings.

The other option would be for Landry to restructure and some of the money saved there would help in signing a third receiver. They might be more inclined to just use the draft in this scenario given the amount of money already invested in that position group.

Regardless of which path they choose, the bottom line is simple: The Browns will have a different looking wide receiver room in 2021 and it will be faster and offer more ability to make plays down the field in an attempt to maximize Mayfield.

READ MORE: Browns Fits in 2021 NFL Draft - Isaiah McKoy, WR Kent State