August 31, 2021
Browns Release C/G Javon Patterson

Another step closer to getting their roster to 53 players, the Cleveland Browns have released interior offensive lineman Javon Patterson.
The Cleveland Browns have released reserve center Javon Patterson as they continue to get their roster down to 53.

The timing of Patterson's release is deliberate as the team hopes to once again have Patterson end up on the team's practice squad, giving them another reserve center option comfortable in their system. He can also play guard, but has exclusively played center with the Browns.

As it currently stands, the Browns have Nick Harris behind J.C. Tretter, but teams like to have at least three players who can snap. Patterson can continue developing on the practice squad, should he clear waivers, and be an emergency option.

The Browns did have Blake Hance play center for a game in the preseason ahead of Patterson, so it's possible that Patterson could be the team's fourth option as well.

Nevertheless, they seem to like Patterson and continue to bring him along.

Patterson was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He suffered a torn ACL that kept him out that entire season. He was then released before the New York Giants signed him to their practice squad. 

Ten weeks later, the Browns signed him to their practice squad and he has been with the team since including signing a reserves/future contract this past offseason. He played in all three preseason games as the bottom of the roster pivot. 

Patterson is still  only 24 years old, having celebrated a birthday in July.

Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns center Javon Patterson (63) looks on post game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
