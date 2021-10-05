Browns Reportedly Signing Hjalte Froholdt From Texans Practice Squad, Place Nick Harris on IR

The Cleveland Browns are planning to sign offensive lineman Hjalte Froholt to their 53-man roster from the Houston Texans practice squad per a report from Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Brad Stainbrook of the OBR is reporting the Browns are placing center Nick Harris on injured reserve.

Froholdt will be on the active roster for at least three games due to the rules governing signings from another team's practice squad. That coincides with the three games Harris would be forced to miss due to being placed on injured reserve, depending on the severity of the injury he has suffered.

Froholdt could get a look at center, but he's been a guard since moving from the defensive line at Arkansas after his freshman season. The Dane played guard the remaining three years there and then appeared in eight games with the New England Patriots in 2020.

Blake Hance has also taken reps at center, including playing a game in the preseason in the middle, so he could be the next man up if the Browns were to run into a situation where J.C. Tretter needed to come out of the game. Michael Dunn could potentially be an option at center as well.

This is another blow to the Browns depth along the offensive line, which has yet to announce Jedrick Wills' status after his MRI. Chris Hubbard is hoping to come back from the tricep injury he suffered in week one. Jack Conklin has been improving from an injured knee.

