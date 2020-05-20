BrownsDigest
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Browns Agree To Deals With Draft Picks Harrison Bryant, Donovan Peoples-Jones

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to deals with two of their draft picks selected in April's NFL Draft. As reported by Field Yates of ESPN, the Browns have four-year deals in place with Harrison Bryant, the tight end out of Florida Atlantic in the fourth round and wide receiver Donovan People-Jones, selected in the sixth round from Michigan.

Bryant was an extremely productive tight end, winning the Mackey award for the nationa's top tight end in college. He was the first tight end outside a power five conference to win the award.

Bryant figures to come in and compete as depth initially, perhaps finding some options as a role player. He played all over the offense for the Owls, including inline, in the slot, as an H-Back and occasionally out on the boundary. Bryant isn't an overwhelming athlete, but plays hard and finds a way to contribute.

Likely to begin his career behind Austin Hooper and David Njoku, Bryant can get acclimated to the NFL, continue to improve his strength and may be able to find some opportunities as a third tight end on offense.

Jones, meanwhile, was one of the most highly routed high school recruits when he signed with Michigan. He has elite explosive ability and good speed. Jones also plays bigger than his size would suggest and has excellent hands.

Not terribly productive at Michigan, the Browns take a low risk on Jones in the sixth round, hoping they can give him badly needed coaching to improve his route running and defeat press, betting on the fact that Michigan held him back more than his talent did.

Jones also figures to be competing for the primary returner job with Jojo Natson. Punt and kick returns are likely to be his fastest path on the field and he could help as a gunner as well. Still, he does offer the ability to potentially help as a deep threat.

The Rest of The Browns 2020 Draft Class:

Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama

Grant Delpit, S LSU

Jordan Elliot, DT Missouri

Jacob Phillips, LB LSU

Harrison Bryant, TE Florida Atlantic

Nick Harris, C Washington

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
BrandonLittle
BrandonLittle

Excited to see the upside of these two

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cleveland Browns Mack Wilson To Naysayers: "My SZN. Pin This."

The Cleveland Browns locker room lost some familiar faces. So, younger players will need to step up such as Mack Wilson, Sione Takitaki and Jacob Phillips to name a few.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Beard Trim Latest Example That Ben Roethlisberger Never Comes Off Relatable

A seemingly harmless publicity stunt taking an odd turn is just the latest example of how difficult it's been for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to be embraced.

Pete Smith

by

ClayMatthews4HOF

Offensive Line Setup to Dominate in the Trenches

Cleveland Browns offensive line based on analysis should perform at high level weekly and limit pressure in the pocket. It also offers improved veteran depth.

Shawn Stevenson

by

Peter Smith

David Njoku Gives Props To Local Podcast Host For Her Rendition Of His End Zone Celebration

Bri Rust, a host of the podcast, That's What B Said, and Cleveland Browns fan released a video of her rendition of David Njoku's end zone celebration, getting a nod from the tight end on her form.

Pete Smith

J.C. Tretter In Role of NFLPA President: "This Is a Contact Disease And We Play A Contact Sport"

In a conference call held on Tuesday with local media, Cleveland Browns center largely answered questions in his role as President of the NFLPA. He answered a number of questions about the NFLPA's stance on COVID-19 and where things currently stand.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett As The Dark Knight

Preparing for a 2020 season where he will be one of the most polarizing players in the league, Myles Garrett will forever be defined by the egregious decision he made against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year, but some people see his actions away from the field and view him as a hero.

Pete Smith

by

Peter Smith

Making Over for the Cleveland Browns 2014 NFL Draft

The 2014 draft for the Cleveland Browns was in no terms a great one. But, we take a look at what could have been done, looking back.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

J.C. Tretter: "My Role Is To Help The Guys In The Room"

Cleveland Browns center J.C. Tretter had a conference call Tuesday and while most of the questions focused on his role as NFLPA president, he did answer a few questions about the Browns and their preparations for this season.

Pete Smith

NFL Changes Rule Regarding Assistants Being Interviewed For Coordinator Jobs

As the NFL continues their effort to create a better environment for minority candidates to get head coaching and executive jobs, they changed a rule that deals with the step below, focusing on coordinators.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett and Odell Beckham Jr Share a Friendly Feud on Twitter That is Must see

Myles Garrett started with a meme, it took a bit, Odell Beckham Jr finished it exactly how you’d expect.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith