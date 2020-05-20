Browns Agree To Deals With Draft Picks Harrison Bryant, Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to deals with two of their draft picks selected in April's NFL Draft. As reported by Field Yates of ESPN, the Browns have four-year deals in place with Harrison Bryant, the tight end out of Florida Atlantic in the fourth round and wide receiver Donovan People-Jones, selected in the sixth round from Michigan.

Bryant was an extremely productive tight end, winning the Mackey award for the nationa's top tight end in college. He was the first tight end outside a power five conference to win the award.

Bryant figures to come in and compete as depth initially, perhaps finding some options as a role player. He played all over the offense for the Owls, including inline, in the slot, as an H-Back and occasionally out on the boundary. Bryant isn't an overwhelming athlete, but plays hard and finds a way to contribute.

Likely to begin his career behind Austin Hooper and David Njoku, Bryant can get acclimated to the NFL, continue to improve his strength and may be able to find some opportunities as a third tight end on offense.

Jones, meanwhile, was one of the most highly routed high school recruits when he signed with Michigan. He has elite explosive ability and good speed. Jones also plays bigger than his size would suggest and has excellent hands.

Not terribly productive at Michigan, the Browns take a low risk on Jones in the sixth round, hoping they can give him badly needed coaching to improve his route running and defeat press, betting on the fact that Michigan held him back more than his talent did.

Jones also figures to be competing for the primary returner job with Jojo Natson. Punt and kick returns are likely to be his fastest path on the field and he could help as a gunner as well. Still, he does offer the ability to potentially help as a deep threat.

