    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    Nick Mullens Latest to go on Reserve/COVID-19 List, Plus a COVID-19 Kicking Competition

    The Cleveland Browns placed quarterback Nick Mullens on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, then used his spot on the practice squad to sign kicker Chris Blewitt.
    Author:

    The Cleveland continue to deal with COVID-19, but it has slowed to a trickle in recent days. Practice squad quarterback Nick Mullens is the latest being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, joining offensive tackle Alex Taylor and linebacker Elijah Lee, who have been put into COVID-19 protocols this week. 

    The Browns also announced the addition of kicker Chris Blewitt to the practice squad, taking the place of Mullens on the practice squad.

    Of the four quarterbacks on the Browns, Mullens proved to be the longest holdout from getting infected with COVID-19. Baker Mayfield got it first, followed by Case Keenum and then Kyle Lauletta.

    Chris Blewitt gives the Browns three kickers now as Chase McLaughlin is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Chris Naggar, the team's practice squad kicker, was utilized against the Green Bay Packers. He made a 37-yard field goal but missed an extra point.

    Head coach Kevin Stefanski has continued to say that McLaughlin is the team's kicker. So the addition of Blewitt appears to be in an effort to provide competition for Naggar until McLaughlin can return.

    However, the Browns did not replace punter Jamie Gillan until he was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Dustin Colquitt punted for them, convincing them to make the change.

    The Browns may simply be waiting for McLaughlin to return and go back to him, but the fact they have two other kickers on the team give them a comparison. If they like Naggar or Blewitt, they could end up keeping them and replacing McLaughlin.

    READ MORE: Potential Browns 2022 Draft Target Declares

    Dec 20, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Nick Mullens (9) looks for a receiver during warmups before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
