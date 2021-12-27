Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Possible Cleveland Browns Draft Target Garrett Wilson Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    The Ohio State wide receiver is ready to move on to the pros and could be an option for the Cleveland Browns.
    Author:

    Ohio State’s star wide receiver Garrett Wilson has announced he has finished his college career and is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. This comes as no surprise as Wilson is expected to be potentially the top wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft. With the announcement Wilson is not expected to play in the Rose Bowl against Utah on New Year’s Day.

    Wilson graduated from Lake Travis High School in 2019, yes the same high school as Baker Mayfield. Cleveland has a glaring hole at the wide receiver position and Wilson would immediately be the most talented player in that room if Cleveland chose him. There are still pro days, interviews and the combine to work through, but Wilson very well could be the Browns’ guy if he’s still available when they pick.

    Cleveland is currently expected to have the 13th pick in the draft, which may not be high enough to take the first wideout off the board. There’s still two weeks left in the regular season and then the playoffs, so Cleveland could end up anywhere in the 9-20 range realistically in terms of their draft spot.

    Wilson enjoyed a stellar career as a Buckeye where he put up 2,213 yards in three seasons. That includes 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns as a true junior. Wilson is six-foot and 190 pounds approximately, so he’s average size. Though with Wilson you get speed, great hands and a beautiful route tree.

    Read More

    There’s quite a bit of time until the draft. But, expect Wilson to be a potential target for the Browns and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team land him when April rolls around.

    Report: Expect Cleveland Browns to be a Player For Deshaun Watson

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

    Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

    Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

    7C5B17C6-222D-4F09-9333-2D478934190D
    News

    Possible Cleveland Browns Draft Target Garrett Wilson Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    21 seconds ago
    Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates with Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 3
    News

    Browns Activate 8 from Reserve/COVID-19 List

    1 hour ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) returns a kickoff during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Rookie Anthony Schwartz Celebrates First Career Touchdown After Difficult Ordeal

    1 hour ago
    Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. Joewoods1031
    Featured Content

    Browns Defense Under Joe Woods is Good, has Path to be Great

    7 hours ago
    FE1F83F8-4EC6-4759-8765-BBA01D492850
    News

    Cleveland Browns Have Legit Shot at AFC North Title Following Week 16

    3 hours ago
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Cleveland Browns during their football game on Saturday December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Green Bay Packers Vs Browns 22169 122521wag
    Featured Content

    4 Thoughts on Demoralizing Christmas Day Loss Against Packers

    Dec 26, 2021
    FC77FBB3-07BA-449A-AF66-ECD25C71736D
    Featured Content

    Winners & Losers: Browns Suffer Setback to Packers on Christmas Day

    Dec 26, 2021
    Dec 25, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Browns Weren't Good Enough, Refs Dish Out Coal on Christmas

    Dec 25, 2021