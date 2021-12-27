Possible Cleveland Browns Draft Target Garrett Wilson Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

The Ohio State wide receiver is ready to move on to the pros and could be an option for the Cleveland Browns.

Ohio State’s star wide receiver Garrett Wilson has announced he has finished his college career and is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. This comes as no surprise as Wilson is expected to be potentially the top wide receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft. With the announcement Wilson is not expected to play in the Rose Bowl against Utah on New Year’s Day.

Wilson graduated from Lake Travis High School in 2019, yes the same high school as Baker Mayfield. Cleveland has a glaring hole at the wide receiver position and Wilson would immediately be the most talented player in that room if Cleveland chose him. There are still pro days, interviews and the combine to work through, but Wilson very well could be the Browns’ guy if he’s still available when they pick.

Cleveland is currently expected to have the 13th pick in the draft, which may not be high enough to take the first wideout off the board. There’s still two weeks left in the regular season and then the playoffs, so Cleveland could end up anywhere in the 9-20 range realistically in terms of their draft spot.

Wilson enjoyed a stellar career as a Buckeye where he put up 2,213 yards in three seasons. That includes 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns as a true junior. Wilson is six-foot and 190 pounds approximately, so he’s average size. Though with Wilson you get speed, great hands and a beautiful route tree.

There’s quite a bit of time until the draft. But, expect Wilson to be a potential target for the Browns and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team land him when April rolls around.

