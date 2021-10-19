Browns Sign John Kelly to Active Roster

With roster spots opening up as two more players go on injured reserve, the Cleveland Browns are signing running back John Kelly to their active roster.

The Cleveland Browns are signing running back John Kelly from their practice squad to the active roster as first reported by Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

With both running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah headed to injured reserve, the Browns will have roster spots to utilize. The addition of Kelly gives the Browns three running backs along with Nick Chubb and D'Ernest Johnson. They could also utilize Demetric Felton out of the backfield.

Kelly was with the Browns at the end of last season and signed a reserve/futures contract to stay with the team through the offseason. He flashed in the preseason as a pass catcher and occasionally as a runner. Kelly is a runner that can be electric, but also wants to bounce plays outside which can produce mixed results. He might break a big run or get tackled behind the line of scrimmage.

Chubb's availability is still a question mark for the game against the Denver Broncos, so the Browns may need significant contributions from both Johnson and Kelly as soon as Thursday.

Kelly has yet to appear in a game as a member of the Browns, but he played in eight over two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, the team that drafted him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In all, he generated 83 yards on 30 attempts and caught a pair of passes for 27 yards.

The team will still have one more roster spot to fill, likely to come on the defensive side of the ball.

