Browns Sign Three of Their 2021 Draft Picks

The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of both its fifth round picks and sixth round picks. Tony Fields II, Richard LeCounte III and Demetric Felton have all agreed to their rookie deals.
The Cleveland Browns have signed three of their eight free agents to contracts. Fifth round picks Tony Fields II, linebacker from West Virginia and Richard LeCounte III, safety from Georgia as well as sixth round pick Demetric Felton, running back from UCLA have agreed to their deals.

The remaining free agents were all selected in the fourth round or earlier. This news comes on heels of rookie minicamp, which is set to start on Friday, an even that did not play in 2020, so this will be the first for head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

Fields, LeCounte and Felton hope to be able to make impacts at their respective positions, but all three are likely going to need to contribute on special teams in order to secure a spot on the final roster. Felton will get his chance to return kicks and likely at least get the opportunity to return punts while Fields and LeCounte could end up on coverage teams.

Felton could be a factor on offense both as a running back and wide receiver. Fields and LeCounte potentially a bolster a defense that needs to improve its depth and find players to develop in the image of what this defense under defensive coordinator Joe Woods envisions itself to be.

All three should improve the team's overall speed, which was something the team has focused on improving throughout the offseason. Berry mentioned on multiple occasions that they wanted more speed throughout the roster.

Oct 17, 2020; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Tony Fields II (1) celebrates with linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
