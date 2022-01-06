Browns Sign Two Players, Place a Kicker on COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns are in their final days until the season ends for them and have made a few roster moves today to gear up for the final game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Running back Bennie LeMay and offensive tackle Alex Taylor were signed to the team’s practice squad. These two players could be elevated by Sunday.

To make room for Taylor, Cleveland opted to release Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad. Kicker Chris Blewitt was placed on the COVID-19 list as well.

LeMay is a player that is yet to make his NFL debut, despite spending some time with the Indianapolis Colts. LeMay played his college football at Charlotte and rushed for over 3,000 yards and had 22 rushing touchdowns. D’Ernest Johnson is on the COVID-19 list, so this is another body at running back.

Taylor has spent some time with the Browns off and on this season dating back to training camp. Taylor is a giant at 6-foot-8 and made his debut last season for Cleveland. Taylor has been a common name to keep for offensive line depth, for the Browns.

Cleveland’s kicker situation looks to be just rolling out Chase McLaughlin one last time. He’s the only kicker on the roster at the moment. Perhaps the position will be looked at in the offseason. With the inconsistency as of late, it should be.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!