Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Browns Sign Two Players, Place a Kicker on COVID-19 List

The Cleveland Browns made a few roster moves on Thursday morning.

The Cleveland Browns are in their final days until the season ends for them and have made a few roster moves today to gear up for the final game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Running back Bennie LeMay and offensive tackle Alex Taylor were signed to the team’s practice squad. These two players could be elevated by Sunday.

To make room for Taylor, Cleveland opted to release Elijah Nkansah from the practice squad. Kicker Chris Blewitt was placed on the COVID-19 list as well.

LeMay is a player that is yet to make his NFL debut, despite spending some time with the Indianapolis Colts. LeMay played his college football at Charlotte and rushed for over 3,000 yards and had 22 rushing touchdowns. D’Ernest Johnson is on the COVID-19 list, so this is another body at running back.

Read More

Taylor has spent some time with the Browns off and on this season dating back to training camp. Taylor is a giant at 6-foot-8 and made his debut last season for Cleveland. Taylor has been a common name to keep for offensive line depth, for the Browns.

Cleveland’s kicker situation looks to be just rolling out Chase McLaughlin one last time. He’s the only kicker on the roster at the moment. Perhaps the position will be looked at in the offseason. With the inconsistency as of late, it should be.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

CC86ADBC-83E7-46BF-A38D-5AEC2C1FEF85
News

Browns Sign Two Players, Place a Kicker on COVID-19 List

13 seconds ago
Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Irreconcilable Differences Between Browns, Mayfield? Hardly

3 hours ago
Oct 11, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

How did Browns Joel Bitonio Fare at Left Tackle?

4 hours ago
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 26-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Baker Mayfield to Have Surgery January 19th, Will be at Bengals Game

13 hours ago
DA9DBB45-2F14-4073-80A3-074F42B22ACA
News

Browns QB Case Keenum Praises Baker Mayfield’s Toughness, Gearing up for Second Start This Season

16 hours ago
Dec 25, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Place Baker Mayfield and Sione Takitaki on Injured Reserve, Make Other Roster Moves

19 hours ago
For Pete's Sake
Podcasts

For Pete's Sake - Browns, Steelers Awful Rematch

19 hours ago
DE98922C-91ED-464B-AD21-8CE61602DBEC
News

Bengals Joe Burrow to sit out Against Browns, Joe Mixon Placed on COVID-19 List

22 hours ago