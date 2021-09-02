Cleveland Browns Welcome Back Players to Practice, Try Out Four Kickers

Thursday, the Cleveland Browns welcomed a couple players back from injury and tried out several kickers ahead of their mandatory three-day weekend.

The Cleveland Browns welcomed back linebacker Sione Takitaki, safety Grant Delpit and corner Greedy Williams to practice on Thursday as they start focusing all of their energy on preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs. The team also had three kickers in for tryouts according to Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

Alex Kessman, Chris Nagger, Tyler Rausa and Matthew Wright tried out for the Browns. The team carried a kicker on the practice squad all of 2020, so it's not a surprise they would be looking for one in light of the Cody Parkey injury.

In fact, the Browns went into last season with Austin Seibert, then promptly cut him after week one, signing Cody Parkey to the active roster. Afterward, they signed Matthew McCrane to the practice squad where remained for the rest of the season.

The Browns were missing a number of players for their last preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. Both Takitaki and Delpit were listed as dealing with hamstring injuries while Williams had been day to day with a groin injury he suffered in the preseason game against the New York Giants.

It's possible the Browns were erring on the side of caution with some of these players, knowing they were going to make the final roster and now that their preparation for the Chiefs has begun in earnest, they need them to be ready to go. Hopefully healthier for the time off, they can potentially be more able to contribute for the start of the regular season.

After a mandatory three-day weekend that begins Friday, the Browns will be back on Monday as they prepare to take on the Chiefs on the road to start the season.

