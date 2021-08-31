Browns Release WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

August 31, 2021
Browns Waive WR Ja'Marcus Bradley

The Cleveland Browns released wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley as they get down to six wide receivers on their active roster.
As they continue getting down to 53 players, the Cleveland Browns have released Ja'Marcus Bradley, bringing their wide receiver total to six.

Bradley is a player the Browns have liked as he does some of the same things stylistically that Rashard Higgins does. He has an ability to find space and catch passes, something he's been able to do this past season as well as in the preseason.

Like Higgins, he's not all that big or fast, but he just seems to understand how the game works and how to to get open.

He stands out as someone the Browns would like to get on the practice squad, which might be why the team has waited to waive him. Players like KhaDarel Hodge, whom the Browns also released, are more likely to get claimed, which could clear a path for Bradley to end up back on the practice squad.

In the game against the New York Jets where the top four receivers were ruled out due to COVID-19 exposure, Bradley was the team's leading receiver. He caught five passes on 11 targets for 60 yards.

Bradley is will turn 25 during the season, but considering what the Browns have with players like Higgins and Jarvis Landry, he offers an extension of the team's depth on the practice squad as well as a nice scout team player.

In the preseason this year, Bradley has caught 5 passes for 93 yards.

