Browns Finally Practice, 7 Players Listed as Questionable, Including 3 All-Pros

The Cleveland Browns finally take the practice field Friday after missing both Wednesday and Thursday due to the facility being locked down for contact tracing and the team lists seven players as questionable ahead of their postseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The three most notable were just named All-Pro today by the Associated Press. Defensive end Myles Garrett is dealing with a shoulder issue. Right guard Wyatt Teller continues to deal with his ankle and right tackle Jack Conklin is dealing with a knee injury as well as just being sick. This is on top of being without their other All-Pro Joel Bitonio, the team's left guard, who is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson is still nursing a neck injury. Terrance Mitchell, the one starting corner the Browns still have is questionable and it's not injured related. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is, as he has all season, nursing the surgically repaired hip. M.J. Stewart, a backup corner that had to play a significant amount, is dealing with a calf injury.

The good news, if there is good news, is that wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones cleared concussion protocol and is practicing on Friday. He's still being called questionable, but that may clear him to play.

Chad O'Shea, the team's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator returns to practice today. Unfortunately, offensive line coach Bill Callahan is still out and will officially miss the game.

Drew Petzing, the tight ends coach, Jeff Howard the defensive backs coach and Scott Peters, the assistant offensive line coach will also be out. Callie Brownson, the team's chief of staff, will fill in for Petzing with his gameday responsibilities, as she did earlier in the season when he missed a game for the birth of his first child.

The Browns still don't know if they will have either Denzel Ward or Kevin Johnson available for the game. Both are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. If they are available, neither will have practiced. The same goes for linebacker Malcolm Smith and tight end Harrison Bryant.