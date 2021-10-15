Cardinals Acquire Zach Ertz Ahead of Browns Matchup

Friday, the Arizona Cardinals made a trade to acquire tight end Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of their game against the Cleveland Browns, which takes place on Sunday.

The Arizona Cardinals lost tight end Maxx Williams to a season-ending injury in their last game and Friday, they made a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire tight end Zach Ertz. Sunday, the Cleveland Browns host the Cardinals.

Ertz has already played this week as he took part in the Thursday Night Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a result, he is not eligible to play against the Browns on Sunday.

The deal included corner Tay Gowen and a 2022 fifth round pick, but the most important aspect of the deal is the Cardinals getting a new tight end. Maxx Williams was having a really productive season in Arizona, catching 16 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown on just 17 targets in the five games he played.

Ertz would be asked to basically be the fifth option on offense behind their impressive wide receiver group including DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green and Rondale Moore. Much in the way they largely simply asked Green to fit in, Ertz could find a lot of opportunities to produce just as Green has.

Ertz was a Pro Bowler for three straight years, from 2017 to 2019, but he wasn't nearly as effective in 2020. A contract dispute between the team and the player didn't help matters, though Ertz has been productive this season even if they may not be Pro Bowl numbers.

In six games, including three starts, Ertz has been targeted 31 times, caught 18 passes for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns. For the role the Cardinals want him to play in their offseason, this could be a small price to pay for something that could produce handsome returns later in the season including the playoffs.

READ MORE: Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett has a Quarterback Cemetery in his Front Yard