Carolina Panthers Hire Matt Rhule Per Report, Leaving Just the Browns and Giants With Vacancies

Pete Smith

The Carolina Panthers have hired Matt Rhule to be their head coach, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. Rhule was a sought after candidate after resurrecting a Baylor football program that was in ruin after the scandals under former head coach Art Briles. Believed to be the preferred candidate for the New York Giants, Rhule going to Carolina not only takes another contender for head coaches out of the mix for the Cleveland Browns, but puts a little added pressure on the Giants.

https://twitter.com/PeteThamel/status/1214559955983880193

Rhule had taken himself out of consideration for the Browns job, so going to Carolina makes no difference to the Browns. However, given the fact that there are only two NFL jobs open now, the Browns and Giants, the Browns seem to be in excellent shape as far as hiring the candidate they want.

The Browns are scheduled to interview New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on Friday and are going to interview Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator, Kevin Stefanski possibly Thursday. They have recently requested to speak with Jim Schwartz, the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator and have already spoken to Greg Roman and Eric Bieniemy, who are offensive coordinators for the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs respectively as well as defensive coordinator Robert Saleh of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Browns obviously need to determine who the best candidate for them is and be able to get the deal done, but they are one of two jobs remaining, arguably the better job and there are a number of viable candidates remaining.

Giants Hire Joe Judge, Leaving Browns as Only Team Without a Head Coach

Pete Smith

The New York Giants are finalizing a deal to make Joe Judge their head coach, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Judge coached wide receivers and was in charge of special teams for the New England Patriots. This leaves the Cleveland Browns as the only team without a head coach.

Report: Browns Request Permission to Interview Eagles Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are interested in speaking with the second defensive coordinator in their head coaching search, now being connected with Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

Report: Josh McDaniels to Interview with Giants Wednesday, Browns Friday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to meet with Josh McDaniels on Friday after the New York Giants speak with him on Wednesday, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. McDaniels is supposed to meet with the Carolina Panthers as well, but when is not clear at this time.

Glazer: Cowboys Hire Mike McCarthy, Removing One Option And One Competitor

Pete Smith

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Dallas Cowboys have hired former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy. The Browns had interviewed McCarthy last week for the their vacant head coaching position.

Questions for 49ers Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh

Pete Smith

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh is the only defensive coach the Cleveland Browns are scheduled to interview to this point. He is a coach on the rise and has enjoyed a ton of success this season, so he's worth an interview.

Browns Free to Pursue Josh McDaniels, Brian Daboll After Their Teams Lose Saturday

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns are free to pursue the offensive coordinators of the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills after their teams lost Saturday. The team is scheduled to speak with Brian Daboll Sunday and is slated to speak with Josh McDaniels this coming week.

Vikings Owner Puts Out Statement That Might Be Good News for Browns In Head Coaching Search

Pete Smith

Minnesota Vikings Owner Mark Wilkf put out a statement of support for head coach Mike Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman. If this holds true, it could be good news for the Cleveland Browns who plan to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski who they almost gave the job to last year.

Joel Bitonio Named AP All-Pro Second Team

Pete Smith

Joel Bitonio, the Cleveland Browns left guard, was named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team for the second consecutive season.

Questions For Mike McCarthy and Greg Roman

Pete Smith

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy and current Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman interviewed for the Cleveland Browns head coaching position on Thursday. There are questions that stand out for each.

Takeaways from Jimmy Haslam's Press Conference

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns held their end of season press conference on Thursday. Since they have just relieved the general manager of his duties on Tuesday, owner Jimmy Haslam was at the podium, answering questions about the head coaching search, which has already begun.