Why Each Cleveland Browns Rookie Could Start, and Why They Won’t

The Cleveland Browns welcomed 10 rookies through the 2026 NFL Draft, and here's a look at why each of them could make an impact this season, along with areas where they can improve to become standout players in the future.

Tackle Spencer Fano

Why Fano could start

The Browns selected Fano with the ninth overall pick to serve as their starting left tackle. He doesn’t face much competition for that position, and as long as everything goes smoothly, he should be the starter from Day 1.

Why Fano Won't Start

The only scenario in which Fano won't start for the Browns in Week 1 is if he either suffers some injury that keeps him off the field or has a rough time during training camp and the preseason. In that case, the Browns would have to rely on someone else at left tackle until they can trust Fano to step up and play.

WR KC Concepcion

Why Concepcion could start

Cleveland's second pick in the first round was Concepcion, and he is expected to be slotted as the No. 2 receiver on the depth chart when training camp kicks off in late July. Concepcion will likely start due to where the Browns drafted him and the lack of depth at the position.

Why Concepcion won't start

There is a scenario where Concepcion isn’t starting in week 1, possibly due to his high drop rate. Despite being a home run threat every time he makes catches, he still struggles with ball security. This issue could hinder his chances of starting early in his career.

WR Denzel Boston

Why Boston could start

The Browns view Boston as a red zone threat, and with his height of 6-foot-4, he could serve as the team’s target for catching jump balls in the end zone. Currently, there isn't another receiver on the roster who possesses this skill, unless you consider Cedric Tillman, who has been plagued by injuries throughout his career and might not even be on the roster when the season kicks off.

Why Boston won't start

If Boston isn’t starting, it could be because Tillman has finally gotten healthy and shown the Browns he could be a strong option this season. With Tillman entering a contract year, he might give it his all to secure a huge payday this offseason, which could take playing time away from Boston.

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Why McNeil-Warren could start

McNeil-Warren has the potential to step into a starting role from Day 1, thanks to his ability to play the ball effectively and make impactful plays in the box. The Browns needed to bolster their roster with another safety who can contribute right away, and McNeil-Warren could be just the player they need from Week 1 onward.

Why McNeil-Warren might not start

If McNeil-Warren doesn't start, it may be because they are using him as the third safety, allowing Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman to take on the two starting safety roles. This setup lets McNeil-Warren come in for third safety looks and allows him to play in the slot.

Tackle Austin Barber

Why Barber could start

If Barber is starting, then something must have gone wrong on the offensive line. The Browns assumed Barber would be a developmental tackle or guard, opting to have him as a backup this season. If Barber is indeed starting, it could mean that a few starters are injured, or he has stepped up his game over the last four months.

Why Barber won't start

Barber won't be a starter yet because he still has quite a few areas to improve, which is why the Browns selected him in the third round. He needs to work on playing with strength, and if he can make that adjustment, he might find a starting spot by 2027.

Center Parker Brailsford

Nov 14, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Team captain Parker Brailsford speaks during the homecoming pep rally in front of the Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Brailsford could start

The Browns have yet to secure a starting center, which could open the door for Brailsford to compete for the position. If the Browns believe that offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, whom they signed this offseason, is more suited for guard rather than center, it could pave the way for Brailsford to battle it out with Luke Wypler for the starting job.

Why Brailsford won't start

Cleveland selected Brailsford in the fifth round, indicating that he still has a considerable journey ahead before he can start at the NFL level. The Browns might consider allowing Brailsford to sit out this season to soak up the game and then give him a chance to compete for a starting position next year.

LB Justin Jefferson

Why Jefferson could start

Jefferson could step into the starting role if the Browns believe he’s the right fit for the Will linebacker position, complementing Carson Schwesinger, who is the Mike linebacker. The Browns did sign New York Jets free agent linebacker Quincy Williams to play the Will, so Jefferson will have competition.

Why Jefferson won't start

Jefferson is more accustomed to playing the Mike position, and with Schwesinger already established, this certainly blocks a significant opportunity for Jefferson to start.

Tight End Joe Royer

Why Royer could start

Royer has the potential to secure the No. 2 tight end position on the Browns, especially with David Njoku not on the roster. Currently, Harold Fannin Jr. holds the title of tight end No. 1, but the competition for the second tight end role is wide open, and Royer could very well step up and claim it.

Why Royer won't start

Royer may not get the starting nod if head coach Todd Monken decides against frequently using two tight ends and opts to rely primarily on one tight end for most of the game, which would be Fannin.

Quarterback Taylen Green

Why Green could start

Green will only have a chance to start in Week 1 if Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders have an awful quarterback competition, and somehow, Green performs better than both of them.

Why Green won't start

It’s unlikely that Green will be the starter, given that he was selected in the later rounds. Quarterbacks chosen at that stage typically don’t see much playing time in their first year, if at all. He has a lot to improve on, and he’ll need a full year to adjust to the NFL pace.

TE Carsen Ryan

Why Ryan could start

Ryan could find himself in the same position as Royer, especially since there is currently no No. 2 tight end locked in with the Browns. This could certainly lead to some competition for that spot.

Why Ryan won't start

The Browns selected Ryan with the 248th pick, and he will likely serve as more of a special teams player if he makes the roster rather than playing on offense.