BrownsMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
Featured Content
Division Opponents

Chad O'Shea to be Browns Receivers Coach, Passing Game Coordinator

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has made his first hire of an assistant coach outside the organization, bringing in Chad O'Shea to be the team's wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator. O'Shea was the offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins this past season and wasn't bad. Considering the limitations the Dolphins dealt with in terms of talent, he seemed to do remarkably well, so when it was announced he was fired, it raised a few eyebrows. There was a belief that they were intending to promote Jerry Schuplinski to protect him from being poached by Josh McDaniels who at the time was expected to be a head coach.

O'Shea not only crossed paths with McDaniels with the New England Patriots, but he was also an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings, where he met Stefanski in 2006, staying until 2008. For the Vikings, he functioned as an offensive assistant, wide receivers coach and assistant special teams coach. O'Shea was the Patriots wide receiver coach from 2009 to 2018, which is how Brian Flores knew him to give him the offensive coordinator gig this past season.

O'Shea replaces Adam Henry, who took the same position with the Dallas Cowboys in the past few days. Beyond the fact that O'Shea had familiarity with Stefanski where Henry didn't, there were some who believed that Henry was simply too familiar with Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, which resulted in a lack of discipline, which reared its ugly head this past season with multiple issues on the sideline between the high profile receivers and head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Whether Henry was truly at fault for that, the lack of decorum and respect on their parts did not do him any favors. The position also took a step back this season, which is likely not Henry's fault. The year previous, Henry looked pretty good with Rashard Higgins having a nice season, Breshad Perriman resurrecting his career and some sparks from Derrick Willies. This season, Higgins was buried on the bench, seemingly over an ongoing issue with Kitchens, Perriman was in Tampa and Willies tore his ACL.

O'Shea has a big job in front of him with Landry and Beckham, plus trying to find productive options from players like Damion Ratley, KhaDarel Hodge, Derrick Willies and some other options, both on the roster and what else they might add in the offseason.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Offensive Line Coach James Campen Not Retained by Stefanski, Browns

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski will not retain James Campen to be the team's offensive line coach. Campen was also the assistant head coach under Freddie Kitchens.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Closing in on Joe Woods as Defensive Coordinator, Inform Wilks He Won't Be Back

The Cleveland Browns appear primed to hire Joe Woods to be their defensive coordinator according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. As a result, they have informed Steve Wilks he will not be retained according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Interview Rich Scangarello for Offensive Coordinator Post

According to a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Cleveland Browns intend to interview Rich Scangarello, formerly of the Denver Broncos, for the offensive coordinator position on Kevin Stefanski's staff.

Pete Smith

Todd Monken to Call Plays For Kirby Smart at Georgia

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, has accepted a job on Kirby Smart's staff at Georgia, where he will call plays, something he didn't do for the Browns.

Pete Smith

27 Potential Shrine Game Targets For the Browns

The East West Shrine Game gets played on Saturday, the 18th of January and there are a number of prospects the Cleveland Browns might find interesting.

Pete Smith

Forgettable Warrant Isn't the Story With Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns receivers has made headlines for multiple reasons connected to his trip to New Orleans for the National Championship game. The warrant for simple battery, stupid, isn't all that important. Beckham handing cash to LSU football players on live television is.

Pete Smith

by

geovikes

Next Browns Hire Must Support Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanksi is another Cleveland Browns coach with no head coaching experience. The front office and coaching staff hires must set him up to be successful.

Shawn Stevenson

Andrew Berry to Interview For Browns GM Post Friday

Vice President of Football Operations of the Philadelphia Eagles will be interviewing for the Cleveland Browns general manager job on Friday, according to Jake Trotter. It will be one of two as the team will also be interviewing Monti Ossenfort, the scouting director of the New England Patriots for the same post.

Pete Smith

New Orleans Police Issue Warrant for Odell Beckham

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham has been issued a warrant by the New Orleans police for simple battery after he was seen slapping the butt of a police officer on video.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns to Interview Patriots Scouting Director Monti Ossenfort For GM Job

The Cleveland Browns are expected to interview Monti Ossenfort, the scouting director of the New England Patriots on Friday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. Ossenfort is the third known candidate to be interviewing for the job.

Pete Smith