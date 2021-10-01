Chris Hubbard Ruled Out for Vikings Along with Greg Newsome

Friday, the Cleveland Browns announced that Chris Hubbard, the team's swing tackle, has been ruled out for their game against the Minnesota Vikings, as he continues to rehab from his tricep injury.

The Cleveland Browns ruled out their swing tackle Chris Hubbard for their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. Hubbard joins corner Greg Newsome, who was ruled out on Wednesday.

Hubbard, who has been dealing with a tricep injury since week one, is now unavailable for his third game in a row. That dynamic has forced left tackle Jedrick Wills to play through some significant ankle issues the past two weeks. At least for another week, there's no end in sight.

Wills practiced on Friday for the first time this week after resting the ankle for both Wednesday and Thursday. It doesn't appear as though he can worsen the injury he's battling through, but it doesn't appear as though he's been able to improve either. He has missed stretches of each of the previous two games, aggravating it. Blake Hance has stepped in for him in each of those spots.

The Vikings may simply decide to put their elite pass rusher Danielle Hunter over the left tackle spot for significant stretches of the game, which could produce the same type of issues Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn were able to generate last week for the Chicago Bears.

The Vikings are in a worse spot at left tackle as if Rashod Hill has struggled through three weeks. He's hurt and may be out this week. If that's the case, their first round rookie Christian Darrisaw could make first NFL start. Unfortunate for Darrisaw, he had to have surgery almost immediately after the Vikings drafted him, which has limited his ability to practice.

Myles Garrett, likely playing across from Darrisaw, isn't likely to lighten up this week out of pity for the Vikings rookie.

Sione Takitaki is questionable as he works to come back from a hamstring injury he suffered against the Houston Texans. Wills and center J.C. Tretter are also listed as questionable, but are likely to play. Takitaki, in addition to playing SAM, is a valuable part of the Browns special teams unit.

READ MORE: Browns’ Greedy Williams Ready to Step in for Greg Newsome II