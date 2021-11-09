Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton Test Positive for COVID-19

As first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton both tested positive for COVID-19.

Further reporting from Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report indicates that D'Ernest Johnson has been deemed a close contact, but has tested negative for the virus.

The fact this is coming out on Tuesday, presumably the day they tested positive, they have basically three days until they need to start testing negative in order to play the game. It's difficult to gauge how likely that is, so the Browns will need to prepare as if they don't have either back available.

With Kareem Hunt still on injured reserve with a calf injury, the Browns would have D'Ernest Johnson and players on their practice squad such as John Kelly available to them in the game.

The Browns were able to win a game, defeating the Denver Broncos largely on the shoulders of Johnson, but the New England Patriots have more talent and time to prepare in this game.

Coming off of a nice win against the Cincinnati Bengals, it would be unfortunate for the Browns to be more shorthanded than is absolutely necessary as they try to win back to back games on the road in Foxboro.

Chubb rushed for 137 yards on 14 carries, including a 70-yard touchdown against the Bengals. He also caught two passes for another 26 yards on the day.

The Browns are seeking some momentum to finish the season with a strong second half and a victory against the Patriots could take them a long way.

