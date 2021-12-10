Tough Situations for Steelers, Always High-Class Claypool Wasn't Smart, Showed No Accountability

The Pittsburgh Steelers fought back from a 29-point deficit only to have Chase Claypool limit their ability to tie the game in a truly astounding act of selfishness.

Considering the overwhelming success of Chase Claypool's rookie year, including 873 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns, it was easy to second guess why teams including the Cleveland Browns allowed him to make it to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 49th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Browns selected safety Grant Delpit with the 44th pick, who was recently voted the team's Ed Block Courage Award Winner, given to the player that exemplifies courage, commitment and community.

Claypool's game-losing antics against the Minnesota Vikings not only make it clear why he wouldn't fit the Browns and their mantra of seeking tough, smart, accountable football players, but unless he matures quickly, he may not be long for the Steelers.

A player who once called the Browns classless in their playoff victory against the Steelers started out this game with a high-class personal foul, pushing Vikings corner Bashaud Breeland with his finger.

An exasperated Mike Tomlin acknowledged after the game that Claypool was benched for the incident.

So when the former Golden Domer was able to get back on the field with an opportunity to help his team, it was remarkable just how selfish and woefully unaware he was in the game's most critical moment.

Converting a 4th-and-1 opportunity with a slant should have been a huge moment for his team poised to try to tie a football game in which they were once losing by 29, but Claypool focused on what was truly important to him in the moment - himself. The self aggrandizing Claypool was then irate with the teammates who tried to get him to focus on what they believed to be more important - the game.

It could not have been more fitting for Claypool to avoid even a hint of accountability in his post game press conference, begging the question if the gold paint Notre Dame used on his helmet was lead based the four years he attended.

The clearly sophisticated Claypool blamed the entire incident on the ball getting knocked out of his hand rather than what led to the ball being knocked out of his hands, simply saying he needs to be better in that situation without actually acknowledging what he did wrong.

Classy to the bitter end.

The Steelers, now sitting at 6-6-1 despite a point differential of -50, are already dealing with a shell of a defense and a huge question about the future of the quarterback position, must now answer questions about discipline, accountability and who this team is going to be.

Claypool's incredible talent will afford him plenty of chances, but for a team that may need to lean into a rebuild, it's fair to start asking if he can be a productive part of the future.

