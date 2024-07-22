Cleveland Browns 2024 Training Camp Previews: Specialists
A sometimes forgotten but extremely important group of players remain to be highlighted as part of the training camp previews. The Browns specialists play an important role in the ecosystem that is a football team.
As Cleveland's opening week of training camp begins, here is the final camp preview:
Where Things Stand:
Only seems fair to start with Dustin Hopkins, who is officially locked in as the great stabilizer of the Browns kicking situation after signing a three-year, $15.9 million extension with the franchise last week. It marks the end of Cleveland's long and winding quest to find someone who could live up to the legend that is Phil Dawson. Hopkins adjusted quickly to kicking along the lakefront in Cleveland, going a perfect 8-for-8 from 50-yard attempts and knocking in a career-long 58-yarder as well. It's a big sigh of a relief for the Browns to have that role stabilized. Now Hopkins just has to avoid trying to make any chase-down tackles on kick returns to avoid re-aggravating a nagging hamstring injury that derailed the last three weeks of his 2023 campaign.
The Browns also reunited with Cade York this offseason as well and while Hopkins' new deal likely ends any hope he had to making the roster – barring an injury I suppose – he could potentially find himself sticking around Cleveland as a practice squader.
Meanwhile, Corey Bojorquez didn't have to wait very long for a reunion of his own with the Browns. He was a free agent this offseason but was quickly re-signed by the club on a two-year deal. Bojorquez put just over 35% of his punts inside the opponents 20 last season and his 4,294 punt yards were fourth most in the NFL.
Charley Hughlett rounds out the specialist group as the team's long-snapper. He's as consistent as they come in the pivotal special teams role.
Storylines To Follow:
There's only really one of significance: what comes of a second opportunity in Cleveland for York. The Browns obviously liked the LSU product enough to use a fourth-round pick on him in 2022. But his inconsistencies during his first year with the club and then in last year's preseason became too glaring to ignore.
Moving on from York was the right move and it wound up bringing Hopkins to Cleveland, so all is well that ends well. With Hopkins locked up long-term though there is no place for York on the 53-man roster, baring an injury. That said, will he performan well enough to end up as a practice squad signing at the end of August? Given the Browns eagerness to bring him back, it's likely they'd like the opportunity to keep him around beyond camp.
Projected Depth Chart:
K: Dustin Hopkins, Cade York
Punter: Corey Bojorquez
LS: Charley Hughlett