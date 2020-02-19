BrownsDigest
Browns Add Six More Coaches, Round Out Kevin Stefanski's Staff

Pete Smith

The Cleveland Browns announced the addition of six more assistant coaches, which appears to finish their staff for 2020. The six coaches they have added include Ben Bloom as a senior defensive assistant, which was reported Tuesday but confirmed Wednesday, Stephen Bravo-Brown as a defensive quality control coach, Seitu Smith as an offensive quality control coach, Jeremy Garrett as the assistant defensive line coach, Brandon Lynch to be the assistant defensive backs coach and Ryan Cordell as a coaching assistant.

Kevin Stefanski held to his pledge to hire young minority coaches in positions to grow on offense. Seitu Smith has been all over the Ivy League, playing at Harvard as a wide receiver while earning a sociology degree, operating as the director of player personnel for Dartmouth and coaching quarterbacks for Brown. He got his master's in education from Durham University in England.

Stephen Bravo-Brown started his career coaching wide receivers at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa. He proceeded to Wake Forest for three years, starting as a quality control coach, becoming a graduate assistant and wide receivers coach. Last season, he was a wide receivers coach for Missouri State University.

Jeremy Garrett comes to the Browns after working under Jason Tarver, now the team's linebackers coach, when he was the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt. There, Garrett was a defensive quality control coach and worked with the defensive line. Garrett quit his job as a head coach at Ensworth High School after one season in order to join Derek Mason's staff at Vanderbilt.

Brandon Lynch played both in the NFL and the CFL. He played a season with the Tennesee Titans as a safety in 2004 and a pair of seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as a corner and safety in 2005 and 2006. His final three seasons of professional football were as a safety playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL, concluding in 2009.

Lynch began coaching in 2010, starting at Wilmington College as an NFLPA intern. From there, he worked with the Sacramento Lions of the UFL andLenoir-Rhyne for three seasons coaching the secondary before ending up with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 as a Bill Walsh minority intern, where he would've met Stefanski. From there, he coached four seasons at Northern Iowa and he's spent the last three seasons at East Carolina, all coaching defensive backs.

Ryan Cordell was a football research analyst for the Browns in 2019, now becomes a coaching assistant. He's likely to be the guy in the box who is providing analytical data to Stefanski as he did that with the San Francisco 49ers in the past. He also worked for the 49ers as a special assistant to the general manager in 2017 and 2018 as well as a football  operations coordinator in 2016.

News

Browns Release LB Adarius Taylor

The Cleveland Browns are releasing linebacker Adarius Taylor as first reported by Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. In his one season with the Browns, Taylor recorded one tackle.

Pete Smith

Report: Browns Hiring Ben Bloom As Senior Defensive Assistant

According to a report from Adam Caplan, the Cleveland Browns are going to hire Ben Bloom to be a senior defensive assistant to work under defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Pete Smith

Browns Notebook - Team Makes Hires of Jason Tarver, Retaining of Stump Mitchell Official, Announce News Conference for Coordinators

The Cleveland Browns announced the official hire of Jason Tarver as linebackers coach and retaining Stump Mitchell as the running backs coach and running game coordinator. They also announced a press conference for their coordinators on Wednesday.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Diversity

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

TMZ: Greg Robinson Arrested At Border Checkpoint With Substantial Amount of Marijuana

TMZ is reporting that Cleveland Browns tackle and pending free agent Greg Robinson has been arrested near the U.S. and Mexican border with significant amount of marijuana.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Release T.J. Carrie, Demetrius Harris, Eric Kush

The Cleveland Browns have announced the release of Adarius Taylor as well as T.J. Carrie, Demetrius Harris and Eric Kush. The moves represent a combination of addressing fits and recouping some salary cap as they prepare for free agency, which is set to open on March 18th.

Pete Smith

Mike Tomlin Still Refuses to Admit Any Steelers Wrongdoing Over Brawl With Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was given a platform to defend his quarterback, Mason Rudolph, on ESPN's First Take. He stood by his quarterback, but he was still unwilling to accept that there was any wrongdoing on the part of the Steelers.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns ADI Success Theory: Alignment

The Cleveland Browns went through an organizational overhaul this offseason and the methodologies they focused on were Alignment, Diversity, and Inclusion.

Shawn Stevenson

Joe Schobert Has Been In Communication With New Browns Regime

Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert told Vic Carucci on SiriusXM NFL radio that he has been in contact with the team's new general manager, Andrew Berry. Schobert noted that talks with the previous general manager had broken down.

Pete Smith

Myles Garrett Interview Highlights Failures By NFL, Makes Significant Allegation

Myles Garrett's interview with Outside the Lines has reopened discussion about the incident between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers that resulted in his suspension for the rest of the season, but what he's saying about the NFL is both serious and significant.

Pete Smith