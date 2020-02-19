Browns Add Six More Coaches, Round Out Kevin Stefanski's Staff

The Cleveland Browns announced the addition of six more assistant coaches, which appears to finish their staff for 2020. The six coaches they have added include Ben Bloom as a senior defensive assistant, which was reported Tuesday but confirmed Wednesday, Stephen Bravo-Brown as a defensive quality control coach, Seitu Smith as an offensive quality control coach, Jeremy Garrett as the assistant defensive line coach, Brandon Lynch to be the assistant defensive backs coach and Ryan Cordell as a coaching assistant.

Kevin Stefanski held to his pledge to hire young minority coaches in positions to grow on offense. Seitu Smith has been all over the Ivy League, playing at Harvard as a wide receiver while earning a sociology degree, operating as the director of player personnel for Dartmouth and coaching quarterbacks for Brown. He got his master's in education from Durham University in England.

Stephen Bravo-Brown started his career coaching wide receivers at Waldorf University in Forest City, Iowa. He proceeded to Wake Forest for three years, starting as a quality control coach, becoming a graduate assistant and wide receivers coach. Last season, he was a wide receivers coach for Missouri State University.

Jeremy Garrett comes to the Browns after working under Jason Tarver, now the team's linebackers coach, when he was the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt. There, Garrett was a defensive quality control coach and worked with the defensive line. Garrett quit his job as a head coach at Ensworth High School after one season in order to join Derek Mason's staff at Vanderbilt.

Brandon Lynch played both in the NFL and the CFL. He played a season with the Tennesee Titans as a safety in 2004 and a pair of seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as a corner and safety in 2005 and 2006. His final three seasons of professional football were as a safety playing for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL, concluding in 2009.

Lynch began coaching in 2010, starting at Wilmington College as an NFLPA intern. From there, he worked with the Sacramento Lions of the UFL andLenoir-Rhyne for three seasons coaching the secondary before ending up with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013 as a Bill Walsh minority intern, where he would've met Stefanski. From there, he coached four seasons at Northern Iowa and he's spent the last three seasons at East Carolina, all coaching defensive backs.

Ryan Cordell was a football research analyst for the Browns in 2019, now becomes a coaching assistant. He's likely to be the guy in the box who is providing analytical data to Stefanski as he did that with the San Francisco 49ers in the past. He also worked for the 49ers as a special assistant to the general manager in 2017 and 2018 as well as a football operations coordinator in 2016.