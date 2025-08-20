Browns Digest

Browns Announce Notable Kenny Pickett Decision For Preseason Finale

Kenny Pickett continues to nurse a hamstring injury as he remained limited at the Cleveland Browns' training camp on Wednesday

Spencer German

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks downfield during NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) looks downfield during NFL training camp practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Injuries continue to derail the Cleveland Browns QB plans this preseason.

With the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams looming on Saturday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski already ruled out veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett after practice on Wednesday.

Pickett continues nursing a strained hamstring that he suffered just four days into training camp back on July 26. Pickett missed a handful of days of practice after the initial diagnosis as he received treatment and eventually returned in a limited capacity before the team's preseason matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

The ailment carried over into last week's joint practices and subsequent game with the Philadelphia Eagles, as he continued to only participate in individual drills and 7-on-7 drills. Finally, on Tuesday, Picket was back working in team drills, but did not take any reps in those portions of practice one day later. Stefanski said he was prioritizing getting reps for the quarterbacks who will play on Saturday.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles
Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders looks on during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Similarly, Shedeur Sanders, who is nursing an oblique injury he suffered on the first day of joint practices with the Eagles, remained limited, as well. However, the rookie signal caller did see a slight uptick in his workload as he was back participating in team drills after not throwing on Tuesday.

It's unclear at this time what Sanders' status will be for the game against the Rams. It was a step in the right direction, though, for the young QB, who also participated in the Stefanski-branded "hungry dog" session after practice.

Per usual, Stefanski is treating the final week of the preseason as a dress rehearsal for the team. That includes treating the week of practice like a normal game week, game planning a little more for Los Angeles and playing his starters for an extended period of time this weekend.

Stefanski was not ready to say how long starting QB Joe Flacco would play and which members of the starting offense and defense would play with him. It's also unclear how Stefanski will handle the QB rotation after Flacco's time is over.

Dillon Gabriel just made his first preseason start last week and is in line to play again Saturday in some capacity. Sanders started the first preseason game, but his availability will depend on how much progress he makes with his oblique injury in the coming days. Tyler Huntley could be in line to round things out as well.

Read More Cleveland Browns News

feed

Published
Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally at John Carroll University, where he graduated in 2013.

Home/News