Browns Announce Notable Kenny Pickett Decision For Preseason Finale
Injuries continue to derail the Cleveland Browns QB plans this preseason.
With the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams looming on Saturday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski already ruled out veteran quarterback Kenny Pickett after practice on Wednesday.
Pickett continues nursing a strained hamstring that he suffered just four days into training camp back on July 26. Pickett missed a handful of days of practice after the initial diagnosis as he received treatment and eventually returned in a limited capacity before the team's preseason matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
The ailment carried over into last week's joint practices and subsequent game with the Philadelphia Eagles, as he continued to only participate in individual drills and 7-on-7 drills. Finally, on Tuesday, Picket was back working in team drills, but did not take any reps in those portions of practice one day later. Stefanski said he was prioritizing getting reps for the quarterbacks who will play on Saturday.
Similarly, Shedeur Sanders, who is nursing an oblique injury he suffered on the first day of joint practices with the Eagles, remained limited, as well. However, the rookie signal caller did see a slight uptick in his workload as he was back participating in team drills after not throwing on Tuesday.
It's unclear at this time what Sanders' status will be for the game against the Rams. It was a step in the right direction, though, for the young QB, who also participated in the Stefanski-branded "hungry dog" session after practice.
Per usual, Stefanski is treating the final week of the preseason as a dress rehearsal for the team. That includes treating the week of practice like a normal game week, game planning a little more for Los Angeles and playing his starters for an extended period of time this weekend.
Stefanski was not ready to say how long starting QB Joe Flacco would play and which members of the starting offense and defense would play with him. It's also unclear how Stefanski will handle the QB rotation after Flacco's time is over.
Dillon Gabriel just made his first preseason start last week and is in line to play again Saturday in some capacity. Sanders started the first preseason game, but his availability will depend on how much progress he makes with his oblique injury in the coming days. Tyler Huntley could be in line to round things out as well.