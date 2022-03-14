Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns connected to Von Miller

Could the Cleveland Browns sign super bowl champion Von Miller?


Cleveland Browns could reportedly be in the mix for a super bowl winning defensive end. Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado suggested that Von Miller could reconnect with defensive coordinator Joe Woods in Cleveland.

With the Cleveland Browns needing a starting defensive end opposite of Myles Garrett, this is not such a crazy scenario. Miller would be a couple year deal at most, he’s on the back end of his career.

Woods was the defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos from 2017-18, previously he was with them as a defensive backs coach.

Depending on what happens with Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns very well could use Miller’s services. Miller is coming off a super bowl appearance with the Los Angeles Rams and is a free-agent.

