Cleveland Browns connected to Von Miller



Cleveland Browns could reportedly be in the mix for a super bowl winning defensive end. Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado suggested that Von Miller could reconnect with defensive coordinator Joe Woods in Cleveland.

With the Cleveland Browns needing a starting defensive end opposite of Myles Garrett, this is not such a crazy scenario. Miller would be a couple year deal at most, he’s on the back end of his career.

Woods was the defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos from 2017-18, previously he was with them as a defensive backs coach.

Depending on what happens with Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns very well could use Miller’s services. Miller is coming off a super bowl appearance with the Los Angeles Rams and is a free-agent.

