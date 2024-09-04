Browns Deshaun Watson Takes Bold Stance On His Ranking Among NFL Quarterbacks
When it comes to Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson everyone has an opinion on whether or not the NFL star that led the league in passing in 2020 is still in there somewhere. Regardless of what people outside the organization believe about his status among his quarterback contemporaries, Watson himself is not short on confidence in himself.
"Of course, no doubt," Watson said when asked if he still considered himself among the elite QBs in football. He'll have a chance to prove it during the grind of the 2024 season that is about to begin on Sunday with a home showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.
The 28-year-old is slated to make his first start since suffering a glenoid fracture in his throwing shoulder back in November of last year. His recovery from the ailment has been analyzed from every angle of the course of the offseason, and added even more doubt to the idea that he may never reclaim that former version of himself.
Watson has remained adamant that he's not focused on what people are saying about him. His motivations for the 2024 season are simple.
"Just being the best I can be," he said. "Being the best Deshaun Watson can be for myself and the team. I think that's what it is, it's just self motivation."
The Browns signal caller is also taking a similar approach when it comes to doubts about the entire team.
"It's fine with us, it's perfect." Watson said of pundits who may be doubting the Browns this season. "We're just gonna go under the radar and work. That's all we can do. We don't get into all the power rankings and peoples opinions. It's the NFL. Things change, teams change, rankings chance. It's Week 1. The key is to be the best team in Week 17."
When Watson takes the field against Dallas on Sunday it will be the first time he played in a football game since sustaining the shoulder injury in Baltimore in Week 10. He'll do so with plenty to prove, whether he's paying attention to it or not.