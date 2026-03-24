Three Crucial Reasons the Browns Should Not Draft Ty Simpson in Round 1

The Cleveland Browns have two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft and are, once again, in search of a franchise quarterback.

The top option, Fernando Mendoza, seems like a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. That leaves former Alabama QB Ty Simpson as the presumed next best quarterback available. Simpson was only made the starter in 2025 and if he joined the Browns he would take on a whole new world of expectations.

Let's look at three key reasons why the Browns should pass on using either pick No. 6 or pick No. 24 overall on Simpson.

1. Ty Simpson's lack of experience

It goes without saying that college quarterbacks lack NFL experience. However, a player like Mendoza at least saw a significant amount of playing time at two separate programs.

The Browns hosted Alabama QB Ty Simpson and Ohio State WR Carnell Tate on top-30 NFL Draft visits Thursday, per @TomPelissero.



The Browns hold the sixth pick in April's draft. pic.twitter.com/w6bC44Rxww — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 5, 2026

This is not to say Simpson could not succeed in the NFL. Browns fans just need to look at the organization's history and remember that young quarterbacks tend to struggle in Cleveland. This would be different if he was the clear-cut No. 1 option in his class.

Not being the top option leads into another problem that would arise if he were to be drafted in the first round by the Browns.

2. One more year of Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has one final year remaining on his fully-guaranteed $230 million contract and is going to be around in 2026. New head coach Todd Monken has spoken highly of Watson and it appears the veteran is set for a competition with Shedeur Sanders this summer.

Adding yet another young quarterback to the mix, only for Watson to potentially get the Week 1 job, would create a massive distraction for the entire team. How loud would the chants for Simpson, and for Sanders for that matter, be if Watson struggled at all? Fans should already know the answer to that question based on recent history.

Contrary to that history, a future point looms as well.

3. All eyes on 2027

Browns fans are rightfully tired of talking about "next year." Yet the Watson situation does make 2026 seem like a sort of bridge year to 2027, when all eyes will be on Texas quarterback Arch Manning. The Manning family's relationship with the Haslams is why this remains notable.

To their credit, the Haslams have shown a willingness to go above and beyond to get a player they want. Perhaps they want to ride out the Watson contract and get a fresh start at quarterback in 2027. Taking Simpson in 2026 would complicate that plan and almost set him up to be a lame-duck option at the position, if he were to win the starting job at all.