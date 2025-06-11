Cleveland Browns WR Offers Brutal Honesty About Offseason Interest
Not so long ago, Diontae Johnson was an unlikely Pro Bowler for the Pittsburgh Steelers, with a bright NFL future ahead of him. That all changed during the 2023 season.
Johnson's effort was called into question on multiple occasions, one in particular against his new team, the Cleveland Browns, where he didn't try hard enough, in the eyes of many, to dive on a fumble. That, coupled with the drop issues that plagued him early on in his career, saw him fall out of favor in Pittsburgh, only to be shipped to the Panthers last offseason.
A roller coaster of a 2024 campaign followed, as Johnson bounced around between three different teams. He was traded from the Panthers to the Ravens around the trade deadline. Wound up being suspended by Baltimore in early December for refusing to enter a game, then was released several days later.
Then, he landed in Houston, spent all of two games there before being waived, only to end up back in Baltimore, which was hoping to get a comp pick for the suddenly embattled wide receiver. A comp pick won't be coming, though, because Johnson went unsigned until after draft weekend, signing with the Browns officially on May 5.
A little over a month later, he admitted that his phone wasn't ringing with opportunities.
“That was really the only team that hit me up," Johnson said after day 2 of Cleveland's mandatory minicamp. "NFL is the business. I don't have no control over that. The Brown's called and I'm happy to be here, and that's all I'm worried [about]."
The lack of calls speaks to how the league as a whole views the 28-year-old at this stage of his career. The fact that the Browns were the only team to call speaks to the current state of their wide receiver room.
Maybe it's a match made in heaven: controversial receiver teams up with franchise in desperate need of playmakers. It's a low risk, potentially high reward scenario for the Browns if Johnson can buck the narratives formed about him in recent years and get back to playing football at the level he did in Pittsburgh.
Johnson believes those narratives are misconstrued.
“I don't like to speak on a lot of stuff so I just, everybody going to have their opinions, you know what I'm saying?," Johnson said of being misunderstood. "So at the end of the day, I'm the only one in that room and really know what be going on.
"Everybody are entitled to their own opinion, so I can only go off of what I know and then try to go off what I'm saying can put out there in my best effort. But like I said last year, I'm trying to turn and change that narrative and move the right way and just keep going."
There may be no tougher label to shake in the NFL than being marked as someone who doesn't "try hard." That's the perception that Johnson is trying to dispel.
Despite skipping voluntary OTAs, an absence he clarified with the coaching staff, Johnson believes he's putting his best foot forward. His focus now is on making the most of what very well might be the last opportunity he gets to stay in the league.
"Just be myself and prove everybody wrong," Johnson said. "That's my mindset. Keep going. Don't worry about the outside noise. Worry about what goes on between these gates. That’s it."
With a Browns roster largely devoid of proven wide receiver talent, he should have plenty of opportunities to show he's still the player who caught nearly 400 passes, for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns over a five-year span with the Steelers, and conversely, not the guy who everyone seems to believe he is.