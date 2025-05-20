Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Move Has Fans Buzzing
Shedeur Sanders’ four year, $4.6 million rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns has sparked a whirlwind of reactions from fans.
After being selected 144th overall in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders signed a four-year deal worth $4.6 million, including a $447,380 signing bonus on Monday. Many fans immediately took to social media to provide their opinions about Sander's deal with the Browns.
The majority of the commentary was positive, with one Browns fan claiming, "He's gonna prove everyone wrong." Another user added,"wow this is what you call value. Shedeur will lead the Browns to a Super Bowl in the next 4 years."
Other fans were less pleased about the financial aspect of the deal: "$4.6m more than he's worth tbh." Additional posts referred to Sanders as "Overpaid, tbh", while others classified his contract as a "MASSIVE overpay."
A portion of the fanbase remained neutral, given the fact that the rookie has yet to take the field at the professional level. One Browns supporter asked the question everyone wants to know: "QB1 or QB2?"
One of the better responses was a positive outlook to the future: "If he succeeds and does well the endorsements he'll get will more than make up for the low contract $$$. Dude will get paid."
For most fans, the real story isn’t just the terms of his new contract—it’s about whether Shedeur Sanders can prove the doubters wrong, and turn this unexpected chapter into an exceptional NFL career.