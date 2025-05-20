Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Move Has Fans Buzzing

Cleveland Browns fans have a wide range of opinions about Shedeur Sanders' four year, $4.6 million contract.

Chris Wilson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Shedeur Sanders’ four year, $4.6 million rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns has sparked a whirlwind of reactions from fans.

After being selected 144th overall in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders signed a four-year deal worth $4.6 million, including a $447,380 signing bonus on Monday. Many fans immediately took to social media to provide their opinions about Sander's deal with the Browns.

The majority of the commentary was positive, with one Browns fan claiming, "He's gonna prove everyone wrong." Another user added,"wow this is what you call value. Shedeur will lead the Browns to a Super Bowl in the next 4 years."

Other fans were less pleased about the financial aspect of the deal: "$4.6m more than he's worth tbh." Additional posts referred to Sanders as "Overpaid, tbh", while others classified his contract as a "MASSIVE overpay."

A portion of the fanbase remained neutral, given the fact that the rookie has yet to take the field at the professional level. One Browns supporter asked the question everyone wants to know: "QB1 or QB2?"

One of the better responses was a positive outlook to the future: "If he succeeds and does well the endorsements he'll get will more than make up for the low contract $$$. Dude will get paid."

For most fans, the real story isn’t just the terms of his new contract—it’s about whether Shedeur Sanders can prove the doubters wrong, and turn this unexpected chapter into an exceptional NFL career.

Chris Wilson
CHRIS WILSON

Chris Wilson covers the NFL, MLB, NBA and college sports, originally starting his career focusing on the San Francisco 49ers. With awards including FanSided's 2019 NFL Contributor of the Year, Chris specializes in sports news and analysis, game theory, data analytics, and film breakdowns. His work has appeared at Locked On Podcast Network, FanSided, ClutchPoints, Niner Noise and many others, and continues to be featured on 49ers Webzone, InsideThe49, and numerous media outlets. You can find Chris across social media @cgawilson.

