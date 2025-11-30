Three keys to Cleveland Browns pulling an upset against San Francisco 49ers

The Cleveland Browns are riding high coming into Week 13 fresh off of their victory against the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend.

Polarizing rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will make his first start inside Huntington Bank Stadium where he will look to build on the momentum from his first career start in Vegas. Sanders was 11-for-20 passing for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

While bad weather is projected on the lakefront, the Browns have a prime opportunity to play spoiler to the 8-4 49ers, who still have not had their bye week.

Here are three keys to the Browns pulling off another upset this weekend.

1. Shedeur Sanders needs to build momentum

Sanders is used to playing in the elements from his college football career at Colorado.

While he needs to play within himself against the 49ers, it’s an opportunity for the young quarterback to build momentum from his first career victory in Las Vegas.

Windy conditions might make it difficult for Sanders to push the football down the field, but that’s how he separated himself from third-round rookie Dillon Gabriel.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Sanders has an opportunity to supplant Gabriel permanently. As long as he continues to stack good performances and wins, it will be impossible for the Browns to take him off of the field.

Defensively, the 49ers are not as dominant as they have been. It’s a great opportunity for Sanders to build momentum.

2. Stay dominant defensively

Myles Garrett has six regular season games to get five sacks, but that should not be the focus for the Browns coming into this game. As long as the Browns follow the game plan laid out by Jim Schwartz, Garrett is going to continue to dominate.

Right now, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is playing bad football. He tossed three interceptions on Monday Night Football against the Carolina Panthers, causing some to question if he’s a better option than Mac Jones.

As long as Schwartz continues to dial up pressure on Purdy, the Browns should be able to feast in this game.

3. Contain Christian McCaffrey

49ers dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey is going to be a point of emphasis for San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan, especially in bad weather.

The positive news for the Browns is that rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger has been one of the best in football. He’s a human eraser, and if Cleveland’s defense is getting good push, the rookie’s life should only be easier.