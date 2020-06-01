BrownsDigest
Albert Breer: Browns Front Office Blueprint Borrowed From Eagles

Pete Smith

TheMMQB's Albert Breer shed some light on the structure of the Cleveland Browns structure in his latest column. The front office led by Andrew Berry has taken a similar approach to the Philadelphia Eagles, where Berry spent last season working and learning under Howie Roseman, one of the best general managers in the league.

There’s a method to how the Browns have set up their front office. And it’s rooted in the year that GM Andrew Berry had in Philadelphia. The new structure is, in fact, one reason why so many of the guys Berry worked with previously had to go—former assistant GM Eliot Wolf and VP of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith would have had to take de facto demotions to make it work. As the Eagles have it, the scouting department is set up in two silos. One is headed up by a VP of player personnel (Andy Weidl), the other by a VP of football operations (Berry’s old role). The former basically leads scouting, the latter everything else (analytics, etc.) In that structure, there was no room for an assistant GM like Wolf, and Highsmith likely would’ve had to be re-assigned to allow for Berry to have his own guy as scouting head (remember, Highsmith was hired over the top of Berry by GM John Dorsey). So those guys are gone, and ex-Niners exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is in as VP of football ops, with assistant director of pro scouting Glenn Cook promoted to VP of player personnel. So yes, there’s definitely an “analytics” feel to the front office. But the blueprint is actually borrowed from Philly.

It helps to explain first why Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith didn't fit from a structural point of view, regardless of whatever professional differences they might have had in terms of a vision for the team going forward.

In their place, they have Kwesi Adofo-Mensah overseeing the analytical side as VP of football ops while Glenn Cook is more in charge of the scouting as VP of player personnel.

The key and something they appeared to deal with effectively this offseason is marrying the two. Being able to effectively apply the data to what's on tape as well as the makeup of the player is the key to success in terms of player evaluation.

That's not the only thing Berry will be borrowing from Roseman. When Berry spoke at his introductory press conference, he talked about being aggressive and utilizing multiple avenues to acquire talent.

The Browns already had an extra fourth and fifth round pick added to their stockpile of picks for 2021. Berry was able to add another third round pick in a trade during April's draft. While the Browns could simply use those picks, they are more likely ammunition for trade, using the blueprint the Eagles laid out to trade for corner Darius Slay. They gave him a new contract, but they only had to trade a third and fifth round pick to get him.

With the amount of cap space the Browns appear to be hanging on to in order to roll over for next season, they are a team that could look to add a premium player, likely on defense, trading draft picks. Jamal Adams is one possibility that stands out right now, but if they wait to make a move into next year, there could be a number of other opportunities to add a proven player on top of what they're already building to try to make a run for the Super Bowl.

Colin Kaepernick Took A Knee So George Floyd Wouldn't

The death of George Floyd and the proceeding events that have taken place in Minneapolis touch on everything former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled in an effort to protest.

Pete Smith

by

Bakersboys79

Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr Among Cleveland Browns Speak Out On Institutional Racism

With the protests growing after the murder of George Floyd due to police brutality, athletes like Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr are beginning to voice their displeasure.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

David Njoku On Working Out In Austin: "Everyone Was Spot On Doing Great, Great Work, So It Got Me Really Excited"

Checking in with Nathan Zegura from Cleveland Browns Daily, tight end David Njoku about the opportunity he has this year, what he's been doing to train in South Florida and his role in the offense this coming year.

Pete Smith

J.C. Tretter Encourages NFL Players To Speak Out Against Racism, For Everyone To Listen

Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA President J.C. Tretter released a statement on Saturday addressing the events in Minneapolis and the concept of institutional racism as a whole.

Pete Smith

by

Dopeitsparish

Joe Woods On Linebackers: "I Know Mentally They Can Handle It. It Is Just Physically, What Are They Capable Of Doing?”

The linebacker position is arguably the biggest question mark on the Cleveland Browns roster and defensive coordinator Joe Woods answered questions about that group during a conference call on Thursday with local media.

Pete Smith

by

HiramB

Browns Target Monday To Reopen Facility, Enter Phase One Of Employee Return

The Cleveland Browns released a statement announcing they intend to start phase one of opening their facility and returning some of their employees to work.

Pete Smith

Cleveland Browns Promote Glenn Cook to Vice President of Player Personnel

The Cleveland Browns have made a promotion within their front office, a familiar name that has been with the team a few years.

BrandonLittle

by

Peter Smith

Joe Woods On Defensive Scheme: "We Better Knock The Run Out"

With the offseason largely accounted for, new Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods was asked what he wanted to do with his scheme in a conference call on Thursday.

Pete Smith

Joe Woods On Defensive Line: "I Feel Really Good About It"

New Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods had a conference call on Thursday with the local media and responded to questions about the team's defensive line headed into 2020.

Pete Smith

Joe Woods Hints At Minimized Linebacker Position In 2020 Browns Defense

On his conference call with the local media Thursday, Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator hinted at a minimized linebacker position in his defensive scheme, favoring having an extra safety on the field.

Pete Smith