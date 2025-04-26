Browns GM Gets Honest About Shocking Dillon Gabriel Pick
With all eyes on the precipitous slide of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders as day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft wound down, the Cleveland Browns set their sights on a different quarterback when they were on the clock with the 94th pick.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel was the pick. It was a stunning selection even in a weaker quarterback class with names like Sanders and even Ohio State's Will Howard still on the board.
Moments later, Browns general manager Andrew Berry tried to offer an explanation for the pick that at least temporarily left a weird taste in the mouths of fans after an overall productive second day of the draft.
"We spent a lot of time with Dillon throughout this process, brought him in right after the combine, did obviously the private visit and workouts out in Eugene (Oregon)," explained Berry. "Decorated college career, very accurate, very poised, throws with anticipation, good mobility. We just thought he had a really well-rounded game."
Berry gave credence to what is resoundingly considered Gabriel's biggest flaw, his size. The former UCF and Oklahoma signal caller stands at 5'11, 205 pounds. He checks in as one of the shortest QBs in this entire class.
Despite that fact, Berry was adamant that his height wasn't something that hindered his play when they watched the tape. To Gabriel's credit, he put together one of the most efficient and productive college football careers of all time.
Gabriel ranks second in FBS history in career passing yards with 18,722, behind only Case Keenum. He also goes down as the all-time FBS leader in total touchdowns (179) and career touchdowns responsible for (190), while starting more games than any QB in FBS history (63).
"[His height] hasn’t held him back in his career," said Berry. "You know, he’s been that height for a long time. He finds a way to get it done ... There’s quarterbacks, different shapes and sizes.
"You have to feel the pocket, you have to find throwing lanes, you have to change arm angles. All that comes innately, I think, to players based on how they’ve kind of played the game their whole life."
While many experts projected the 24-year-old as a day three pick, the Browns felt differently, with Berry even admitting that he was always in play for them in this range of the draft.
"He was among the short list of players that we were considering well before the draft at this spot," said Berry.
As for why the Browns opted for Gabriel over someone like Sanders, who does possess similar traits to the Oregon product, Berry did his best to deflect.
"Yeah, you know, like I said, we really felt strongly about Dillon throughout this process," he stated. "That’s not to say that we didn’t meet with other quarterbacks that we thought were really talented players and good people. But, we felt strongly about Dillon. We think he’s an excellent player and felt like he was the most appropriate player to pick."