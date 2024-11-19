Cleveland Browns Head Coach Not Concerned With Major Rumor
In the midst of a 2-8 season, members of Cleveland Browns brass are starting to be mentioned in the "hot seat" conversation. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is not exempt.
Having grown up in Philadelphia listening to sports radio station 94.1 WIP, though, Stefanski is no stranger to the type of chatter that swirls around NFL coaches. It also prepared him to not think about it now that he's a head coach himself.
"I think probably because I grew up listening to that, I'm smart enough to not worry about outside noise," Stefanski said. "I get that's part of this gig, that's life in the big city. My sole focus is getting this team ready to get a win on Thursday night. That's it."
It's been a tumultuous season for the two-time and reigning AP Coach of Year. Stefanski began the season by retaining play-calling duties as he's done the previous four seasons, and watched the Browns offense become one of the worst in football. Then, after quarterback Deshaun Watson went down with a season ending Achilles injury, Stefanski passed the play-calling off to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and the offense soared under new quarterback Jameis Winston.
That's all on top of that fact that a season that was supposed to be about making a return trip to the playoffs and Super Bowl aspirations went up in smoke weeks ago. Now the Browns head man is tasked with keeping his team invested for seven more weeks, without much of anything to play for other than pride.
"You understand where you are – you can't hide from that" Stefanski said of the situation. "But it doesn't change the fact that you have an opportunity Thursday night against an AFC North opponent on Thursday night football, all the things that go with that. I think the guys are excited for that opportunity."
There will always be anticipation for a matchup between the Browns and their biggest rival Pittsburgh, especially when it's draped in the pomp and circumstance of prime time. That stage is also a recipe for heads rolling if things go poorly.