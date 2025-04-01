Browns Receive Intriguing NFL Draft Trade Prediction With NFC Contender
The Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to set their future up in a big way in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have pick No. 2 in Round 1 and with that pick they're likely to select a franchise cornerstone piece. At the very least, Cleveland has the opportunity to do so.
The Browns also have the first pick in the second round, though (pick No. 33) and that selection gives them all sorts of options. One of those options is to stay put and select a first-round talent who ended up slipping into the second round. They could also leverage that selection to trade with a team looking to move back to find a player they feel is a better value in the second round.
The Green Bay Packers are a team that usually has no problem moving back. General Manager Brian Gutekunst is the type to try to get as many bites at the apple as he can, so the folks over at Lombardi Ave have suggested an intriguing trade by the Packers that involves Cleveland's pick No. 33.
It's a bit of a convoluted "double trade" in which the Packers receive No. 33 from Cleveland and then trade it away to the Dallas Cowboys for more picks in the middle rounds. The interesting thing for the Browns, though, is that when all is said and done they'd be giving up their 33rd pick and 67th pick for the chance to move back into Round 1 to use Green Bay's pick No. 23 (the 198th pick is also thrown in this trade).
In that scenario — and if this trade happened before the draft — that could allow the Browns to not take one of the two quarterbacks expected to go high (Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders) and instead take the best player available. Imagine what a player like Travis Hunter could do for the Browns at No. 2 while they then go and get a quarterback like Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss at No. 23.
The inverse of the above scenario would be favorable for Cleveland, too. Suppose they take Ward at No. 2 and then they go and get the best player available at No. 23 and walk away from the first day of the draft with two key pieces for the future.
No matter how it played out, this hypothetical trade with the Packers would be extremely advantageous for the Browns.