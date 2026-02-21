Cleveland Browns Can Solve Left Tackle Crisis Before NFL Draft

It’s oftentimes hard for teams to find quality left tackles in free agency, but the Cleveland Browns might be able to do just that.

Quality, starting offensive linemen don’t grow on trees. So they typically don’t become available.

However, the Browns continue to be linked to Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker, who started all 17 games over the last three seasons.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe was the latest to connect Walker to the Browns, as the Browns might perceive him as the No. 1 tackle this offseason. The Browns have a lot of offensive line needs, and they could be willing to put up significant cash to secure the 26-year-old left tackle out of Penn State.

Cleveland’s tackles were the worst-ranked duo in pass protection last season. It resulted in polarizing fifth-round rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders being sacked more than 20 times in seven starts. Walker would command a significant paycheck, but the Browns might be willing to pay to solve their biggest issue.

According to Spotrac, Walker could command a four-year deal worth over $80 million. The Browns would be willing to pay the price to solve their glaring need at left tackle.

How Walker would impact the Browns

Browns general manager Andrew Berry promised to use significant resources this offseason to fix the league’s worst offense after the team fired Kevin Stefanski.

By locking down a left tackle longterm, Berry’s job gets much easier with the team’s two first-round draft picks. Of course, the Browns have needs across their offensive line. But 10 draft picks can be deployed to fix other holes if left tackle is already resolved.

At No. 6 overall, the Browns would be able to draft for the best player available. Perhaps they’d entertain a defensive superstar like Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. But more likely, they’d double down on supporting their offense. Fixing the offensive line could be cemented by drafting a right tackle like Miami’s Francis Mauigoa or Utah’s Spencer Fano.

Or, the Browns could demote Jerry Jeudy to their second wide receiver by selecting Ohio State’s Carnell Tate, Arizona State’s Jordyn Tyson, or USC’s Makai Lemon.

If the Browns invest significantly into Walker, they likely won’t be able to replace right guard Wyatt Teller in free agency. If Joel Bitonio decides to return for a 13th season, it would need to be on a significantly reduced salary.

But with Walker already in the mix, the Browns would be able to use their No. 24 overall or second-round selection to address the interior of their offensive line. Some data-driven organizations believe that you could have a sturdy offensive line with average guard play. We’ll see if the Browns follow that philosophy.

The Browns aren’t exactly strapped for cash, but they still owe Deshaun Watson a lot of money. It’s possible that new Browns head coach Todd Monken could entertain starting Watson. Or, the first-time head coach could decide to have the controversial former MVP candidate compete against Sanders.

If the Browns pay big for Walker, they’d likely be out of the running for his free agent teammate on the Packers – quarterback Malik Willis.

Berry landing Walker would be a home run. It would put the Browns into a position to fill other holes with their two first-round picks.

