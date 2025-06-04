Browns DC Jim Schwartz Doesn't Hold Back on Myles Garrett Prediction
It was an eventful offseason to say the least for Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.
In the aftermath of a 3-14 campaign, the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year kicked off Super Bowl week by taking a bold stance on his future by requesting a trade. At the time, Garrett was adamant that his decision wasn't money related, but simply about trying to prioritize wining while he's still in the prime of his career.
For more than a month, Garrett remained dug in on his stance, until eventually the Browns backed up the Brinks truck, just days before the start of the new league year to make him the highest paid non-quarterback in football (at the time), with a four-year, $160 million extension that included $123.5 million guaranteed.
With great power, or in this case, money, comes great responsibility. Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz doesn't think that's going to be a problem at all.
"I really think Myles is going to have the best season of his career," Schwartz asserted at OTAs on Wednesday. "Has to, right? I mean with, I've told him before, what's that Spider-Man quote? With great power comes great responsibility, and with the big contract, with the notoriety that came along with that and the process that took to get him to that point, there also comes, I mean there's always pressure in this league, but probably a little bit more. And I think that that brings out the best in players and I know that'll be the case with Myles also."
Schwartz's comments are not a surprise. The Browns rewarded Garrett with that mega-contract, even after his very public trade request, because he's one of the best players in football. Now he'll be expected to live up to it.
That should hardly be a problem for Garrett, whose numbers throughout his career speak for themselves. He's already on his way to the Hall of Fame and now he's been rewarded for it.