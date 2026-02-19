Browns' Myles Garrett Drops Major Goal After Winning Two DPOYs

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett had an impressive season this past year, setting an NFL record with 23 sacks. He brought home the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award for his outstanding performance, marking the second time in his career that he had earned the honor.

Garrett has achieved significant success in his NFL career, and after breaking the single-season sack record, he is now focused on pursuing new goals.

Garrett stated what his new goals are moving forward

The 30-year-old pass rusher joined Green Bay Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons on his podcast "The Edge with Micah Parsons" and stated a few new goals he wants to achieve.

"When's next for me?" Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP," Garrett said on Feb. 8.

Garrett should definitely have his sights set on winning the Super Bowl and the MVP title, but the problem is that the team he currently plays for is nowhere near being in a position to make it to the Super Bowl.

The Browns are coming off a challenging season with just five wins, leading to the decision to part ways with head coach Kevin Stefanski. In his place, they have brought in Todd Monken, who will step into the role of a first-time NFL head coach. Additionally, the Browns have lost their defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, who resigned after missing out on the head-coaching job.

Cleveland will be going through a tough time this season with a new coaching staff, and it doesn’t help that the offense lacks real talent.

The Browns could make significant progress over the next season or two if they identify the right players and if Monken proves to be the right coach. However, with Garrett turning 31 at the end of this year, there’s a chance the Browns and his timeline might not align.

Garrett made a trade request last offseason

Garrett had already made a trade request last offseason and was adamant about never playing for the Browns again. However, when it came down to it, money talked, and he signed a four-year contract extension worth $160 million last March.

The Browns would incur a $41 million dead cap hit if they traded Garrett before June 1, but that figure would drop to just $15 million if they wait until after that date.

Cleveland hasn't shown any sign of trading Garrett, and his only chance of ever reaching the Super Bowl might be with the Browns.

