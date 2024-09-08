Cleveland Browns New Offense Unidentifiable In Blowout Loss To Cowboys
With four minutes to go in the third quarter with the Browns trailing 27-10, head coach Kevin Stefanski kept the offense on the field for a fourth-and-six from their own 49-yardline. Cleveland was looking for anything to keep breathe some life into a game that they were getting physically dominated in up until that point.
Watson took the snap, felt the pocket breaking down and rolled to his right rolled looking to make a play downfield. As he approached the line of scrimmage he directed some blockers and looked to scramble, when out of seemingly nowhere came Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to wrap him up for a sack for a loss of three.
As Watson got to his feet and walked to the sideline he spiked the ball to the turf in frustration. If a football could talk, it would have spoken for the entire Browns fan base. The entire stadium was frustrated. The choruses of boos throughout the contest made that abundantly clear.
The fancy new offense the Browns had talked about all offseason – and apparently prepared throughout training camp – was no where to be seen on Sunday. There was very minimal pre-snap motion – a Ken Dorsey staple throughout camp. Similarly, the vertical passing attack that was supposed to be a feature of this offense was also M.I.A.
Instead, Cleveland debuted an uninspiring dink-and-dunk offense that seemed to lack creativity of any kind. It was bland. It was stale. It was uninspiring.
Things looked promising at first. Cleveland moved the ball 23 yards on six plays to open the game, moving from the Dallas 46 to the its 33 and notching a Dustin Hopkins field goal to get on the board first. Each of the next four drives that followed ended in a three-and-out, before Watson through the first of two interceptions on a ball tipped near the line of scrimmage by Micah Parsons. The offense followed it up with yet another three-and-out before the team went to the half.
At the end of the first quarter Cleveland had converted just one first down, were 0-for-3 on third down and had gained only 30 yards. Watson had completed four passes for 23 yards. By the half those numbers grew worse as they still had only converted the one first down – from the opening drive of the game – were 0-for-6 on third down and had just 54 yards of total offense. Watson went to the break 7-of-15 for 36 yards.
That aforementioned third quarter touchdown drive saw Cleveland finally convert two third downs. eclipse the 100 total yard mark for the game and close the gap on Dallas for a moment. It was merely a whimper from more than a rallying cry.
As droves of fans hit the exits early in the fourth quarter they left wondering what happened to the offense described as "juicy" at one point during the offseason by David Njoku. The offense that was supposedly a "perfect fit" for Watson's unique skillset.
The Browns signal caller finished the game 24-of-45 for 169 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. And similar to his first two seasons in Cleveland, he looked indecisive and uncomfortable.
Perhaps it's just the Week 1 "feeling out process" Stefanski eluded to earlier in the week. Or perhaps it's signs of a bigger problem.