Cleveland Browns Player Facing Major Make-or-Break Season
Dawand Jones is only entering his third season in 2025, but the 23-year-old could be facing a crucial point already in his young career.
Last season, Cleveland's offensive line allowed quarterbacks Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe to be sacked 66 times, the second-most in the NFL. The pressure is on the Browns up front, which is a big reason that Pro Football Focus said that 2025 is a make-or-break season for Jones.
"Jones played three games at [left tackle] last year before suffering a fractured fibula that ended his season," analyst Dalton Wasserman wrote on Tuesday. "Unfortunately, he earned a subpar 44.1 PFF overall grade across those three outings. Veteran Cornelius Lucas could fill in if Jones is either injured or ineffective again, but the Browns desperately need young talent to emerge on their offensive line, and Jones is the most likely incumbent candidate."
The Cleveland Browns selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he was quickly tasked with manning the starting right tackle position. Jones started nine of his 11 appearances in 2023 before suffering a season-ending knee injury and he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.
However, Jones struggled in his second season. The 6-foot-8, 374-pound tackle played in 10 games with eight starts, eventually going down with another injury that ended his year early. Jones stepped into the starting lineup after Jedrick Wills Jr. tore his MCL, and with Wills set to miss the entirety of 2025, Jones is likely in line for the starting left tackle job.
Jones is the Browns' only projected starting offensive lineman who will be under the age of 30 when the season starts. Lucas, who signed with Cleveland this offseason and was named by Wasserman as a potential competitor against Jones, turns 34 in July.