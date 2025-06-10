Cleveland Browns Post Epic Nick Chubb Tribute Video
It's been a day of mixed emotions for the Cleveland Browns faithful, with news of Nick Chubb inking a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, officially ending his time with the franchise that drafted him.
There were signs this was where the relationship was headed over the last several months. The team's top executive, general manager Andrew Berry made it known at the NFL Combine that they were going to let the seven-year veteran test free agency.
Several months later, Berry went ahead and drafted two running backs in the NFL Draft, all but sealing Chubb's fate with the franchise. That should have made it easier to come to terms with Chubb landing somewhere else. When a player is adored as much as Chubb, though, it's not that simple.
And so when news of Chubb's signing with Houston was made official, the Browns were quick to release a series of heartfelt posts expressing their gratitude to the 29-year-old for everything he did for the organization these last few years. In one post, the Browns tried to honor Chubb with a pretty cool tribute video, featuring some of the most iconic moments of his tenure in Cleveland.
It was a classy move by the franchise to celebrate Chubb, who has been the heart and soul of the team and the city for most of these last seven years. That clearly wasn't lost on the team's brass.
Speaking of which, owners Jimmy and Dee Haslman shared a nice message with Chubb as well, revealing their intentions to one day enshrine Chubb in Browns history forever.
"We want to take this opportunity to thank Nick Chubb for all he's done for the Cleveland Browns," they said in a statement. "For the last seven years, Nick gave everything he had to our fans, this organization, and this city. He always represented our team as the consummate professional and in a manner that showed his passion and love for the game of football."
They continued:
"Nick has always been about hard work and letting his play on the field do the talking for him. We are so grateful for the many moments he created on the field that we will never forget. One moment that stands out most is him stepping out of bounds at the 3-yard line instead of scoring after a 59-yard run to ensure a victory in a game against the Texans in 2020. Nick always puts winning above any personal accolade, and that is what makes him so special. Thank you for being a Brown, Nick, and we look forward to the day we celebrate your career as a member of our Ring of Honor."
Chubb is certainly worthy of one day joining other franchise greats in the team's ring of honor one day. For now, though, it's a bittersweet end to the organization's third-leading rusher all time.