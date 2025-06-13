Cleveland Browns QB Contract Named Among Worst in League History
The Cleveland Browns took a major swing by acquiring Deshaun Watson in 2022.
The Browns finalized a trade with the Houston Texans and quickly signed Watson to a $230 million, fully-guaranteed contract.
After playing in just 19 games in the last three years, Watson suffered a torn Achilles that will likely keep him out for the 2025 season. This is a move that significantly impacts the future of the Browns but the team has done its best to rebuild the quarterback room.
In a recent rankings, Bleacher Report named the worst contracts in the NFL heading into the 2025 season. Not only did Watson's top this list, to no one's surprise, but it was mentioned as a possibility to be the worst all-time.
"Barring a massive surprise, Cleveland is set to pay out another $167.1 million for Watson to quietly go away. This isn't just the worst active contract in the NFL—it might be the worst deal in league history."- Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report
Watson is still owed $167.1 million of his contract. In 2026, the cap hit for Watson will be an unfathomable $80.7 million. Cleveland knew that there needed to be changes this offseason and it led to bringing in four new options.
The Browns signed Joe Flacco to a one-year deal and acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Cleveland then added both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Browns are hoping that one of the young options works out to get a break financially. Regardless, the Watson deal is one that will go down in NFL history and not for the reason you might want.