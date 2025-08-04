Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out About Shoulder Issue
Social media was in a tizzy on Saturday when Shedeur Sanders was withheld from taking a single rep during meaningful team drills at Cleveland Browns' training camp. Later, it was revealed that Sanders was dealing with "shoulder soreness," so the team opted for giving him a lighter day of work.
Many believed that reasoning, and others may have doubted it. On Monday, Sanders confirmed the diagnosis and provided an important update ahead of Day 10 of camp, sharing that he's back to feeling 100 percent.
"It was just adjusting to starting and stopping, honestly, that's all it truly is," Sanders said of what led to the soreness. "Sometimes you'll go in hot, then you'll wait for a second, then you'll get cold, then get back hot, then get cold, and my arm and body weren't used to that. So it's just an adjustment within the body, within my arm."
For what it's worth, the Browns shut down projected starting QB Deshaun Watson for a similar reason last year, granted he was coming off shoulder surgery. Still, it's not abnormal for a player to deal with some natural wear-and-tear, especially this time of year during the ramp-up to a season. What's important is that Cleveland is prioritizing taking care of the player first-and-foremost.
That said, Sanders finds himself in the midst of what the team has called an open competition for the starting quarterback role along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. That made Sanders' decision to self-report the issue to the team a complicated one for the young QB.
"[Losing reps] is definitely something in your mind," said Sanders. "I always hear my dad's voice in my mind all the time because it's always "born of blood," his motto and his slang with everything. So of course, I was definitely hearing his voice in the back of my head. But at the end of the day, I want to be productive. I want to give you guys the best work, and I want to be at my best at all times."
As a critical week of training camp commences, including a joint practice with the Panthers and a subsequent preseason matchup against them, the good news is that Sanders is feeling good and ready to go.