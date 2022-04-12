Cleveland Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson signs with Rosenhaus Sports

Cleveland Browns running back D’Ernest Johnson has hired Drew Rosenhaus to be his new agent. Rosenhaus Sports Representation is among the largest sports agencies there is. The signing of a new agent comes at an interesting time in Johnson’s career.

Johnson will play on a one-year deal worth approximately $2.4 million dollars this season. That is a chunk of change for a third-string running back, but Johnson is not your traditional reserve running back.

Each chance that Johnson has received to play, he’s shown out essentially. The Browns running back looks to be a guy that could thrive in another setting, with less bodies ahead of him. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are ahead of Johnson for the time being, so seeing the field has no immediate path.

Johnson is 26 years old, so he still has plenty left in the tank, even at the running back position due to his low usage.

Hiring the new agent could help Johnson figure out a trade path to land him more opportunity. Or, it could be a move that pays off next free agency for him. In the past the Browns have had mixed reviews working with the Rosenhaus representatives.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!