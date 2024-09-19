Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Rookie Pleads No Contest To Disorderly Conduct

Browns second-round pick Mike Hall Jr. appeared before the Avon Lake Municipal Court on Thursday

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. (51) waits to lineup before a play during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle, Mike Hall Jr. appeared before the Avon Lake Municipal Court on Thursday morning and plead no contest to a disorderly conduct charge.

The hearing stemmed from an incident back in August, where his girl friend and the mother of his son accused Hall of a domestic violence charge after a verbal fight broke out between the two. Hall received a reduced charge after entering his plea, including a 30-day suspended jail sentence, two years probation and a $250 fine.

According to Fox 8 News, the second-round pick told the judge that he has learned from the incident and is going to counseling to try and attempt to better himself.

Hall was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List at the time of the charges being filed last month. He currently remains on paid leave but with the case resolved the league could theoretically explore further discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.

