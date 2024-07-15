Cleveland Browns' Skill Positions Receive Brutal Ranking For 2024
The Cleveland Browns are going to depend heavily on their defense heading into 2024, and why wouldn't they? After all, the Browns ranked No. 1 in the NFL in that category last season.
Cleveland's offense? That's another story.
The Browns unquestionably have offensive talent, but whether or not they are able to maximize it is the golden question.
The NFL team at CBS Sports recently ranked offensive trios of each team in the NFL, including each club's best player at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.
For Cleveland, the trio was Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper.
CBS ranked the Browns 22nd in the league, which is down from 14th going into 2023.
As a matter of fact, Jared Dubin—who published the rankings—said he felt that Cleveland should have been "much lower" on the list.
Dubin cites the fact that Watson has not played well since 2020 and that Chubb is coming off of a significant injury as supporting evidence.
The Browns' offense is definitely hard to pin down going into the coming season.
Cleveland could end up having one of the better offenses in football if Watson can rediscover his Houston Texans form (a tall task) and Chubb can get back on the field and shake off the rust (another significant ask).
Cooper is one of the league's best receivers, and tight end David Njoku enjoyed a breakout campaign last season. Plus, the Browns have a terrific offensive line.
Most of Cleveland's offensive success will hinge on Watson, who is coming off of shoulder surgery and has played just 12 games since 2021.
We'll see if Watson and the Browns can prove the doubters wrong come September.