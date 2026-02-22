How Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Recent Injury Update Impacts Cleveland Browns

The most recent injury update to Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah may have been the most heart-wrenching. JOK’s origin of injury occurred in week eight of the 2024 season, when he collided with Ravens running back Derrick Henry, which caused him to suffer a severe neck injury.

JOK was ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season with that injury, then, in May of 2025, was placed on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list to keep him unable to play for the 2025 season.

Just yesterday, it was reported by Mary Kay Cabot that JOK was doubtful to ever play football again. An extremely sad potential end to a not even four-year career that shone in the 2023 season.

This potential end impacts the Browns a lot, as most fans were drooling at the idea of JOK and defensive rookie of the year Carsen Schwesinger both playing linebacker for the team. Now it is imminent that Cleveland is able to rebound from this; here are some things they need to do.

Re-sign Devin Bush

Bush has had a rebirth of his career since he’s been in Cleveland, racking up a career-high year last season. Total tackles (125), forced fumbles (2), passes defended (8), and interceptions (3), were all career-highs for the former top-ten pick by the Steelers.

Bush’s market value sits at $8-9 million a year, putting the range of a three-year contract worth $24-27 million very possible for him. He is going to be 28 before the 2026 season starts, and locking him up should be a top priority for the Browns.

Keep options open

Even though Cleveland may not be able to make a big splash in free agency with their cap situation, there are still veteran backers who could be looking for a new home.

Players like Alex Anzalone, Alex Singleton, Demario Daris, Lavonte David, and Matt Milano could be one/two year plug and play free agents that could find a home in Cleveland. New defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg could also look to bring Kaden Elliss or DeAngelo Malone with him from Atlanta.

Draft Depth

With ten selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns will have some opportunities to find more depth in the later rounds. Prospects like Tauren York from Texas A&M, Aiden Fisher from Indiana, and Keyshaun Elliot from Arizona State might be picks that Cleveland could make as we get into the fourth and fifth rounds.

